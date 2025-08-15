Planning Department Advances New Affordable Housing in Brighton and Dorchester

The Planning Department this month recommended approval of three new development projects to the BPDA Board. All were approved. The newly approved development projects represent approximately 920,062 square feet (SF), will create 820 new residential units, including 163 units that are designated income-restricted, and will support approximately 801 construction jobs and 61 permanent jobs. The plans and projects advanced today will help make Boston a more resilient, affordable, and equitable city.

Planning & Zoning

Request For Proposals out now for Guidebook on small multifamily buildings

Planning Department staff provided an informational briefing on an RFP released in July by the City of Boston for a guidebook to support the creation of more multi-family housing. As the Planning Department continues to advance citywide zoning reform that enables multifamily housing, the goal of this guidebook is to provide design options that fit the character of Boston’s neighborhoods. The design options would be consistent with the recently completed Design Vision which seeks to create spaces that make our communities feel like home.

Development Projects

75 Morrissey Boulevard project moves forward to build hundreds of new homes in Dorchester

Housing: 754 residential units, 151 income-restricted units

Jobs: Approximately 710 construction jobs, approximately 15 permanent jobs

Community: Close proximity to public transportation, community/civic space on site, community park

Sustainability: LEED Gold, Passive House

The first of three phases for the 35-75 Morrissey Boulevard project will create 754 new homes in Dorchester, including 151 income-restricted, within two new buildings. The ground floors will also include retail, community, and civic spaces. The project will also include a new community park on site. To support this new development, Phase 1 of the project will include new on- and off-site roadway improvements and infrastructure to support vehicular, bike, and pedestrian accessibility. Building one includes 391 homes and Building two includes 363 homes, both of which will be a mix of studios, one-, two-, and three-bedroom units. As part of the community benefits and mitigation for this project, it will include an entirely new off-site roadway which will include space for city utilities. In addition, the project will contribute $209,755 to the Boston Transportation Department in support of the bikeshare system, and include a Bluebikes station on site, as well as bike parking within the building. This project will also contribute approximately $600,000 to the Boston Parks Department in support of maintaining Moakley Park.

Project at 1444-1446 Dorchester Ave project to bring new homes to Dorchester

Housing: 47 residential units, nine income-restricted units

Jobs: Approximately 63 construction jobs, approximately 45 permanent jobs

Community: Retail space, open space, landscaping and sidewalk improvements

Sustainability: LEED Gold, historic home on site to be retained and preserved, all electric building, Passive House

This project, in alignment with the City’s Squares + Streets initiative, will revitalize the underutilized site of an existing commercial building in Dorchester to create a new mixed-use development with commercial, storage, and residential space. The project will create 47 new homes, including nine income-restricted units. The project will also renovate the existing Clap-Field house into two living units. The existing post office and ground floor commercial facilities will remain. The project will create a variety of open space and improve the public realm with landscaping and streetscape improvements. This includes adding bike racks and new street trees. The project will contribute $12,925 to the Boston Transportation Department in support of the bikeshare system.

344-350 Washington Street project to build new homeownership units in Brighton

Housing: 19 homeownership units, 3 income-restricted units

Jobs: Approximately 28 construction jobs

Community: Sidewalk and streetscape improvements to increase pedestrian safety, retail space, new trees, close proximity to public transportation

Sustainability: LEED Gold

Located in Brighton, this project will create a new mixed-use building including 19 residential units, three of which will be income-restricted. There will also be ground floor retail space. This will be a transit-oriented development, as it is in close proximity to the Boston Landing commuter rail station, the Chiswick Road Greenline Station, and multiple MBTA bus routes. The project will also contribute $5,225 to the Boston Transportation Department (BTD) in support of the bikeshare system. In addition, the project will contribute $19,000 to the City’s Fund for Parks, which will go towards maintaining nearby green space. Other community benefits include sidewalk and streetscape improvements to Washington Street and Academy Hill Road, and new trees on site.

In addition to these projects, the board approved:

An update to a previously approved project at 9 Geneva Street to change the programming of the building from rental units to condominiums.

The disbursement of $500,000 in Neighborhood Development Funds to support the Office of Economic Opportunity and Inclusion’s Commercial Acquisition Assistance Program.

The disbursement of $100,000 in Neighborhood Development Funds to support the Black Economic Council of Massachusetts acquiring a property to establish a sustainability hub.

###

About the Planning Department

The City of Boston’s Planning Department shapes growth that serves Boston’s residents and centers their needs. Our mission is to address our City’s greatest challenges: resilience, affordability, and equity, and to take real estate actions and prioritize planning, development, and urban design solutions that further these priorities. We seek to build trust with communities through transparent processes that embrace predictable growth and shape a more inclusive city for all. Learn more at bostonplans.org, and follow us on Twitter and Instagram @BostonPlans.