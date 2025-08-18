BREAKING NEWS: Mobile Outfitters Merges with Vasco Group and Studio Group to Consolidate Global Operations

Co-founders Dennis and Eric, alongside now co-owners Cyril and Mike

Recent merger between Philadelphia-based Mobile Outfitters, and EU based Vasco Group and Studio Group aims at the massive screen protection market.

The exceptional quality of our products and people deserves to be number one in the market. By uniting our forces, we’re making MO unstoppable. The time has come for MO to step into the spotlight.” — Cyril Montanari

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Philadelphia-based Mobile Outfitters has completed a merger with its two largest European distributors, Vasco Group and Studio Group. The combined organization will operate as a single company with integrated product development, manufacturing, sales, and distribution functions specializing in on-demand screen protection for mobile devices.The merger brings together teams across four continents, with more than 50 employees working in 10 countries. This structure enables the company to manage the full lifecycle of its products, from design and production to in-country support and delivery, under one company, while improving operational efficiency, streamlining logistics, and aligning product availability more closely with customer needs in each market.Company leadership will include co-founders Eric Griffin and Dennis O’Donnell, who will continue overseeing marketing and product development respectively, and Erin Perloff as Chief Financial Officer. In addition, new owners Mike Bissell and Cyril Montanari, formerly of Vasco Group, will serve as Chief Sales Officer and Chief Executive Officer respectively.“The exceptional quality of our products and our people deserves to lead the market,” said Cyril Montanari, CEO of Mobile Outfitters. “By uniting our forces globally, we’re making MO unstoppable. The time has come to step into the spotlight.”About Mobile OutfittersMobile Outfitters is a U.S.-based manufacturer and consumer brand specializing in on-demand screen protection. All design, manufacturing, and operations are based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Its patented products are available in retail locations in more than 60 countries. The company has appeared on the Inc. 5000 list six times, won the Power Partner award twice, and was named one of Philadelphia’s Best Places to Work. It also holds EcoVadis Bronze and Greenly Gold sustainability ratings.Learn more at www.moutfitters.com For further information, please contact:Eric Griffin, CMOpress@moutfitters.com

Fusion Pro by Mobile Outfitters

