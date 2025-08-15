Secretary of State Kris Warner assists new WVU President Michael Benson to become a registered voter in WV

Lewisburg, W.Va. – Yesterday was West Virginia Day at the State Fair of West Virginia. This year marks the 100th anniversary of the State Fair which is the largest fair or festival in the Mountain State.

The 10-day Fair began on August 6. The final day is this Saturday, August 16.

Each year, the WV Secretary of State's Office hosts a booth at the State Fair. Members of the WVSOS staff manage the booth and offer information to fairgoers about the services the office provides to entrepreneurs, business owners, notaries, and voters.

Voter registration is always one of the popular activities at the WVSOS booth.

This year, Secretary of State Kris Warner invited new WVU President Michael Benson to join him at the State Fair so that President Benson could register to vote in West Virginia. President Benson officially became a West Virginia resident on July 15th - his first official day as President of WVU.

"It's important for all of us to be registered to vote," said Secretary Warner. "It is an honor for me to register the new President of West Virginia University on West Virginia Day here at our wonderful State Fair."

Secretary Warner personally assisted President Benson with his voter registration application. When approved by the County Clerk, President Benson will be a registered voter of Monongalia County.