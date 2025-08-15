From Potholes to Progress: EZ Street® and Pothole Patrol Take on Liberty’s Streets

Two weeks. One mission. Pothole Patrol and EZ Street® Asphalt prove faster, longer-lasting road repairs save money and build trust.

LIBERTY, SC, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- For the next two weeks, Liberty will be the latest proving ground for a movement that’s bigger than just road repair. Pothole Patrol , powered by EZ Street AmbientAsphalt, is here to show what government efficiency can look like when the right tools, materials, and mindset are in place.This isn’t just maintenance, it’s a mission. The Pothole Patrol is a nationwide initiative demonstrating that fixing something as basic as a pothole should be done once, done right, and done fast. By replacing outdated, short-term fixes with performance-proven EZ Streettechnology, the team is challenging cities to rethink how public works get done.Why Liberty?Potholes don’t care about party lines, weather, or zip codes; they hit every driver the same way. Liberty is now part of a growing list of towns where the Pothole Patrol is showing that:• Efficiency pays off – While EZ Street may cost more upfront, it dramatically reduces repeat repairs, saving taxpayer dollars in the long run.• Performance matters – Works in any weather, on wet or dry pavement, with no tack coat required. Traffic-ready the moment it’s compacted.• Government can work smarter – First-principles thinking, choosing the most effective solution instead of the cheapest quick fix—delivers better roads and better value.For the next two weeks, the CyberBeast, our high-tech repair vehicle, and King Asphalt will run live demos and spark conversations about what efficiency in government really looks like.The mission is clear: If we can fix the roads, we can fix the system.To learn more about the Pothole Patrol’s nationwide tour and EZ StreetAmbientAsphalt, visit www.ezstreetasphalt.com/potholepatrol

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.