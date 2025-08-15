Minister Gayton McKenzie announces appointment of Dr Cynthia Ntombifuthi Khumalo as new DG of Sport, Arts and Culture

The Minister of the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture (DSAC), Gayton McKenzie, is proud to announce the appointment of Dr Cynthia Ntombifuthi Khumalo, affectionately known as “Stella,” as the first woman to serve as Director-General of the Department. This is a historic moment for DSAC, for South Africa, and for every young woman aspiring to lead at the highest levels of public service.

Dr Khumalo’s journey reflects determination, excellence, and service. Born and raised in KwaZulu-Natal, she has built her career through relentless hard work, a commitment to making a difference, and a calm, steady leadership style that inspires confidence in those around her. Her educational achievements include Matric at St. Francis College, Mariannhill, a Bachelor of Science from the University of Zululand, a Higher Education Diploma, a Bachelor of Education, and a Diploma in Human Resource Management. She further enhanced her expertise with a Diploma in Computer Literacy, a Master of Business Administration, and a Doctorate in Business Administration from the University of KwaZulu-Natal, focusing on corporate governance in state-owned entities. She is also a certified Executive and Management Coach.

Her professional career spans over three decades, beginning as an educator, progressing to Deputy Principal, and later holding senior leadership positions in education, tourism, cultural affairs, and governance. She has served as Head of Department, CEO of the KZN Liquor Authority and Durban Marine Theme Park (uShaka Marine World), and most recently as Deputy Director-General in DSAC, where she also acted as Director-General since March 2023.

Dr Khumalo has successfully managed multi-billion-rand budgets, driven policy development, and ensured clean governance in every role she has held. Under her leadership, institutions have received multiple awards, including the SAIGA Annual Public Sector Reporting Award and TripAdvisor’s Hall of Fame recognition, and consistently achieved clean audits. She is also the recipient of the Regional Businesswomen Achievement Award (Government Category, 2016) and the SHERO Award (Public Service Category, 2018), recognising her as a trailblazer in leadership.

“Dr Khumalo embodies excellence, calm under pressure, and an unwavering work ethic. Her leadership inspires trust, and her dedication sets the standard for all of us. Her appointment isn’t just about breaking the glass ceiling, it’s about showing what real leadership looks like. She brings integrity, fresh ideas, and the kind of inclusive leadership our sector needs right now. Her vision for sport, arts, and culture is bold and rooted in transformation, nation-building, and creating real opportunities for our young people and the creative industries," said the Minister.

As she assumes the role of Director-General, the Department, government, and people of South Africa are called upon to support her leadership. With Dr Khumalo at the helm, the next chapter of South Africa’s cultural and sporting excellence is set to be one of progress, accountability, and inspiration.

For media enquiries:

Ms. Stacey-Lee Khojane, Spokesperson: Office of the Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture

Email: StaceyK@dsac.gov.za

Cell: +27 77 608 7579

Ms Zimasa Velaphi, Head of Communication and Marketing: Department of Sport, Arts and Culture

Email: ZimasaV@dsac.gov.za

Cell: +27 72 172 8925

#GovZAUpdates