Rec Circuit Launches Adult National Circuit for Recreational Basketball Teams

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rec Circuit Launches as First National Basketball Tournament Series Tailored for Adult Recreational TeamsToday marks the exciting debut of Rec Circuit, the nation’s first-ever national circuit of basketball tournaments designed exclusively for adult recreational teams. This inclusive, high energy platform offers adult players—whether weekend warriors, former college athletes, or social hoops fans—the chance to compete for a national championship.Key Features of Rec Circuit:• Nationwide Reach: 24 regional tournaments leading up to a national championship.• Inclusive by Design: Divisions organized by age with an open division, a 30+ division and a 40+ division in each regional tournament.• Crowns a Champ: Winners of each division of every regional tournament advance to the national championship to compete for the silverware.• Pro Organization: Professionally managed events featuring certified referees, organized brackets, standout awards, and digital coverage to celebrate top performances.“Rec Circuit fills a void by adding a level of competition and professionalism to the camaraderie of organized basketball for adults,” says the company. “No longer is rec league just a weekly local night—Rec Circuit elevates the game, offering a first of its kind national circuit to the basketball community.”Rec Circuit tournaments begin this coming October, with the inaugural national championship finale slated for June of 2026. Teams and individuals can visit www.reccircuit.com for registration, event dates, location details, and the full circuit schedule as it is announced.Join the movement—where recreation meets competition, friendship meets trophy nights, and adult hoops gets the circuit it deserves.Media Contact:info@reccircuit.com

