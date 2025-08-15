IAM accepts applications for License for Outdoor Cafes from food and beverage establishments on a pilot basis

MACAU, August 15 - After listening to the opinions of the sector and considering factors such as the community environment and the public’s lives, the Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) has reviewed and analysed the application requirements and operation of outdoor cafes in the past, and formulated new application requirements and rules for outdoor cafes, with the aim to optimise the business environment for local small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). Starting today (15 August), applications for the License for Outdoor Cafes from eligible food and beverage establishments, restaurants and bars will be accepted on a pilot basis. IAM will continue to monitor the effectiveness of the measures and create favourable conditions for the revitalisation of community economy.

The food and beverage sector has long demanded for the addition of outdoor cafes. IAM recently held discussions with the Consultative Committee on Municipal Affairs, the community consultative committees of three districts and various industrial and commercial groups from the food and beverage sector to gather their opinions for the formulation of new application requirements and operation rules, including a series of requirements regarding fire safety, environmental protection and hygiene, noise control, and pedestrian access. IAM will review and approve applications together with regulatory authorities. Furthermore, after the opening of approved establishments, focused inspections will be stepped up to urge businesses to comply with various operational requirements.

Outdoor cafes are a unique form of casual dining. After analysing the operations of the outdoor cafes at “Anim’Arte NAM VAN” and Pátio do Comandante Mata e Oliveira at Nam Van, IAM has revised the “Application Requirements for Outdoor Cafes” and “Operation Rules for Outdoor Cafes”. The new operation rules clarify specific stipulations, including prohibiting outdoor cafes from being open to the public between 9:00 p.m. and 9:00 a.m., prohibiting loudspeakers or other similar noisy devices within outdoor cafes, and requiring compliance with the relevant provisions of the “Environmental Noise Prevention and Control Law”. Applicants are required to maintain the cleanliness and hygiene of the outdoor cafe area and adjacent areas, clean the relevant areas regularly during operation, and clean the site immediately after daily use, including removing stains on the ground and properly collecting all items on the site immediately after closing every day. Safety guidelines for operations during inclement weather such as tropical cyclones and storm surges have also been established to ensure public safety and hygiene.

The guidelines on new applications for the License for Outdoor Cafes can be downloaded by going to the following link of IAM’s website (https://www.iam.gov.mo/adminAttachment.ashx?p=1,316).