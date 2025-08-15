The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's E-Commerce Automotive Aftermarket Market - Opportunities, Share, Growth and Competitive Analysis and Forecast 2029

It will grow to $15.7 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.3%. ” — The Business Research Company

What Is The Forecast For The E-Commerce Automotive Aftermarket Market From 2024 To 2029?

In the past few years, the e-commerce automotive aftermarket industry has experienced significant expansion. The projected growth estimates indicate that the market will rise from $96.81 billion in 2024 to $111.97 billion in 2025, indicating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.7%. Factors contributing to the growth during the historic period include the burgeoning e-commerce sector, enhanced consumer trust in online shopping for automobile parts, the enlarging automotive aftermarket sector, an expanded e-commerce ecosystem including third-party vendors and suppliers, and a longer lifespan of vehicles.

In the following years, a swift expansion is forecasted for the e-commerce automotive aftermarket sector, with the market size predicted to reach $204.61 billion in 2029, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.3%. This predicted growth during the forecast period can be attributed to a spike in online sales of components for electric and hybrid vehicles, increased popularity of subscription-based services for auto parts, a rising demand for sustainable and eco-friendly automotive parts and accessories, a shift towards the brick & click business model, and a growing worldwide awareness of e-commerce channels. Notable trends for the forecast period encompass the use of artificial intelligence (AI) for personalizing recommendations and customer service, technological advancements facilitating effortless online search and purchase of auto parts, the incorporation of augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) for improved product visualization, a focus on user-friendly interfaces and the compatibility of mobile devices with e-commerce platforms, and the implementation of predictive analytics for inventory management and demand forecasting.

What Are The Core Growth Drivers Shaping The Future Of The E-Commerce Automotive Aftermarket Market?

The anticipated surge in e-commerce is predicted to boost the progression of the e-commerce automotive aftermarket. Essentially, e-commerce is the digital exchange of goods via the internet. It proves valuable in moving automotive aftermarket products online by providing comfort, simplicity of transaction, and direct-to-home product delivery. For example, it is reported by the United Nations Secretariat's division, the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development, that there was a global increase in e-commerce sales, hitting $26.7 trillion in 2019, along with an upsurge in online retail sales from 16% in 2019 to 19% in 2020. As a result, the e-commerce automotive aftermarket's growth is being fuelled by the rise in e-commerce.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The E-Commerce Automotive Aftermarket Market?

Major players in the E-Commerce Automotive Aftermarket include:

• Robert Bosch GmbH

• Amazon.com Inc.

• Meritor Inc.

• eBay Inc.

• Genuine Parts Company

• AutoZone Inc.

• CarParts.com Inc.

• Advance Auto Parts Inc.

• Buyautoparts.com LLC

• Alibaba Group Holding Limited

What Are The Top Trends In The E-Commerce Automotive Aftermarket Industry?

Several established businesses in the automotive aftermarket industry of e-commerce are stepping up their game by launching their own e-commerce platforms to adapt to the increasing trend of online shopping and shifting consumer demands. These platforms aim to give customers the ability to browse and purchase a wide variety of automotive aftermarket goods and services. As an illustration, in November 2022, Alfardan Commercial, an automotive aftermarket distributor based in Qatar and a subset of the Alfardan Automotive Division, commenced operations on its e-commerce platform, www. alfardancommercial. com. This online platform permits customers in Qatar to conveniently access a variety of automotive aftermarket goods and services like tires, lubricants, batteries, and more. This move is part of their digital transformation effort and aims to offer customers an unproblematic shopping experience combined with top-notch automotive services. The platform is bilingual, supporting both Arabic and English, and it features a dynamic search engine, promotional deals on products, and a 'Fit and Fix Service' that offers both standard and premium services.

Comparative Analysis Of Leading E-Commerce Automotive Aftermarket Market Segments

The e-commerce automotive aftermarketmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: B2C, B2B

2) By Component: Engine Parts, Drive Transmission And Steering Parts, Suspension And Braking Parts, Equipment, Electrical Parts, Other Components

3) By Channel: Third-Party Retailer, Direct To Consumer

Subsegments:

1) By B2C (Business To Consumer): Online Retailers, Direct-To-Consumer Brands, Marketplace Platforms

2) By B2B (Business To Business): Wholesalers, Distributors, Online Trade Platforms

Which Regions Are Dominating The E-Commerce Automotive Aftermarket Market Landscape?

In 2024, Asia-Pacific led in the e-commerce automotive aftermarket. The report in question projects its growth status and also covers other regions including Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

