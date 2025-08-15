Submit Release
Statement of Senator Risa Hontiveros on Supreme Court's decision upholding the subpoena issued by the Senate vs former Bamban Mayor Guo Hua Ping

August 15, 2025

I welcome the Supreme Court's affirmation of the Senate's constitutional power to conduct inquiries in aid of legislation, compel testimony, and, when necessary- to cite in contempt those who refuse to appear.

This ruling strengthens the Senate's ability to uncover the truth in matters of urgent public interest, such as the infiltration of illegal POGO operations and the alarming allegations surrounding former Bamban Mayor Guo Hua Ping, alias "Alice Guo." Sa mga hearing ng Senate Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations, and Gender Equality- isiniwalat natin ang karumal-dumal na abuso, kriminalidad, at korapsyon na dinala ng POGO sa ating bansa. Nagbigay-daan ito sa total ban, patungo sa pagsasabatas ng Anti-POGO Law.

The decision reaffirms what the Constitution clearly provides: that legislative inquiries in aid of legislation--when conducted under our established rules--are a vital tool for accountability and the creation of policies which protect public interest and guard our nation's sovereignty.

Once final, this decision will affirm the Supreme Court's regard for the balance of powers of the three branches of government- a principle that should undergird our democracy, even in troubled times.

I thank my legal counsels, former Senior Associate Justice Antonio Carpio, Atty. John Molo and MOSVELDTT Law, as well as the Senate Legal Counsel, for this victory.

