August 15, 2025 Statement of Senator Risa Hontiveros on China's disinformation about recent WPS incident Beijing is actively censoring the truth. Instead of owning up to its actions, it is now covering up its maritime mishap in the West Philippine Sea by spreading disinformation. Kahiya-hiya kasi ang nangyaring banggaan ng mga barko nila, kaya kung ano-anong propaganda na lang ang pinapakalat. In fact, Chinese state media did not even report on the collision of their own vessels. Meanwhile, Chinese mouthpieces have been accusing the Philippines of deliberately provoking the incident and saying we must "pay" for it. Ang kakapal din talaga ng mukha. Kung sino pa ang may atraso, sila pa ang may ganang maningil. In reality, it is China who should literally pay reparations for the environmental destruction they have caused in our waters. I had previously filed Proposed Senate Resolution No. 369, urging China to pay nearly ₱20 billion in damages, and I will refile this resolution in the current 20th Congress. Pagbayaran dapat ng Tsina ang lahat-lahat ng ginagawa niya laban sa atin - mula sa pambabastos sa ating soberanya hanggang sa pagpapakalat ng kasinungalingan. The truth is: China used a PLAN vessel in an attempt to ram, and perhaps even sink, our Coast Guard ship. And they would probably have left our PCG personnel in the water, like they did our fisherfolk before, unlike the PCG which offered to help their men overboard. All like-minded countries should ensure that the Chinese government is held accountable for its coercive actions in the West Philippine Sea.

