The Business Research Company's Automotive Smart Display Market Trends 2025-2029: Regional Outlook and Sizing Analysis

Automotive Smart Display Market Growth Forecast: What To Expect By 2025?

The market size of automotive smart displays has witnessed substantial growth over the past few years. Its value is projected to increase from $10.7 billion in 2024 to reach $11.56 billion in 2025, experiencing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.0%. This growth during the historic period can be attributed to factors such as the rise in consumer interest in sophisticated infotainment systems, the growth of the automotive industry with a primary focus on in-car connectivity, increased embracement of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), the impact of stringent safety regulations prompting the integration of smart displays, and the surging demand for improved safety, comfort, and convenience in cars.

The market size for automotive smart displays is anticipated to experience swift expansion in the upcoming years. By 2029, the market is predicted to reach $16.93 billion, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.0%. This advancement during the projected period can be credited to the swift adoption of OLED panels, increased manufacturing of passenger and commercial vehicles, the rise of the premium and luxury car segments, the broadening of the connected car system, and the booming demand for electric and autonomous vehicles. The forecasted period is also expected to see trends like the creation of larger and more immersive display screens, incorporation of voice recognition and gesture commands for hands-free operations, personalization of display interfaces for a unique driving journey, partnerships between automobile manufacturers and tech firms, and enhancement in automotive electronic modules and electronic control units.

What Are Key Factors Driving The Demand In The Global Automotive Smart Display Market?

The anticipated rise in popularity for semi-autonomous and self-driving vehicles is speculated to stimulate the expansion of the automotive smart display market. Semi-autonomous and autonomous vehicles have the ability to speed up, slow down, and halt without the need for human assistance. Smart displays, which identify vehicles, play a crucial role in these types of vehicles. These displays provide critical information about the vehicles and objects behind, which is particularly helpful during reversing maneuvers. For instance, a report in December 2022 by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, a non-profit organization based in the US, predicted there will be 3.5 million self-driving vehicles on American highways by 2025 and this number is set to rise to 4.5 million by 2030. Consequently, the growing need for semi-autonomous and autonomous vehicles is the key to the expansion of the automotive smart display market.

Who Are The Leading Players In The Automotive Smart Display Market?

Major players in the Automotive Smart Display include:

• Robert Bosch GmbH

• Continental AG

• DENSO Corporation

• Visteon Corporation

• Nippon Seiki Co Ltd.

• Panasonic Corporation

• Pioneer Corporation

• Yazaki Corporation

• Alps Alpine Co Ltd.

• Hyundai Mobis Co Ltd.

What Are Some Emerging Trends In The Automotive Smart Display Market?

Leading businesses in the automotive smart display market are putting their efforts into creating technologically advanced equipment such as head-up displays. This is done to enhance how drivers interact with the car, offer upgraded navigation systems, and give real-time data. The head-up display (HUD) is a see-through digital presentation that displays crucial information like speed or directions on the windshield or a clear screen directly in the driver's field of view. This allows the driver to see the information without having to look away from the road. For example, in May 2023, Raythink, a manufacturer of augmented reality head-up displays based in China, introduced the AR-HUD solution for smart vehicles. Its uniqueness is in its use of the OpticalCore picture generation module and wave-layer three-dimension technology to project a full 3D image that can be seen without any special viewing equipment. This gives the driver an enhanced and futuristic 3D experience. Unlike the ordinary thin-film transistor and digital light processing solutions, OpticalCore uses laser beam scanning as a light source, which provides a wider view covering three lanes, much higher image contrast without effects of a light window or solar loading, and significantly reduced costs and power use.

Analysis Of Major Segments Driving The Automotive Smart Display Market Growth

The automotive smart displaymarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Vehicle Type: Passenger Car, Light Commercial Vehicle, Heavy Commercial Vehicle

2) By Display Technology: LCD, TFT-LCD, OLED

3) By Autonomous Driving: Semi-Autonomous, Autonomous

4) By Application: Digital Instrument Cluster, Center Stack, Head-up Display (HUD), Rear Seat Entertainment, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Passenger Car: Infotainment Displays, Instrument Cluster Displays, Head-Up Displays (HUD), Rear Seat Entertainment Systems

2) By Light Commercial Vehicle: Infotainment Systems, Navigation Displays, Instrument Panels, Fleet Management Displays

3) By Heavy Commercial Vehicle: Multi-Function Displays, Fleet Management And Navigation Systems, Instrument Clusters, Driver Assistance Displays

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Automotive Smart Display Market By 2025?

In 2024, Asia-Pacific held the top position in the automotive smart display market. The market report encapsulates information from various regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, forecasting their growth trajectory.

