Easygo by Xingyue Deng Wins Bronze in A' Graphics Industry Awards

Innovative Visual Identity Design for Elevator Brand Receives International Acclaim in Graphic Design Competition

COMO, CO, ITALY, August 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of graphic design, has announced Easygo by Xingyue Deng as a Bronze winner in the Graphics, Illustration and Visual Communication Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the exceptional creativity, ingenuity, and astuteness of Easygo's visual identity design within the graphic design industry.Easygo's award-winning design demonstrates the importance of effective visual communication in addressing the needs of specific target audiences. By focusing on intuitive functionality and cultural relevance, the design transcends language barriers and enhances accessibility for elderly individuals in older buildings throughout Asia. This recognition underscores the significance of inclusive design practices that prioritize user experience and social impact.The visual identity design for Easygo showcases a masterful integration of Chinese characters and directional symbols, creating a universal visual language that effectively communicates the brand's core values and product functionality. Through its clear structure, vibrant tone, and playful interaction, the design engages users across different age groups and cultural backgrounds. The innovative use of typography, color schemes, and minimalist aesthetics contributes to a distinctive and memorable brand identity.This prestigious recognition from the A' Graphics Industry Awards serves as a testament to Xingyue Deng's dedication to pushing the boundaries of visual storytelling and creating impactful designs that resonate with global audiences. The award not only celebrates the excellence of Easygo's visual identity but also inspires the brand to continue exploring innovative solutions that enhance accessibility and improve quality of life for individuals in the built environment.Interested parties may learn more at:About Xingyue DengXingyue Deng is a visual designer, a member of the Hong Kong Designers Association (HKDA), and the founder of Chengdu Mifang Culture (Find Design Studio), a design studio based in Chengdu, China. Specializing in brand identity, packaging, editorial design, and visual communication, he has collaborated with clients across various industries, delivering creative solutions that blend strategic thinking with visual aesthetics. His work has been recognized with multiple international design awards , including the A' Design Award. Through his practice, he explores the intersection of creativity and functionality, contributing to the design industry by crafting meaningful visual narratives.About Chengdu Mifang Culture Communication Co.,LtdEasygo is a brand dedicated to elevator innovation, with a strong focus on addressing the needs of elderly individuals who encounter difficulties navigating stairs in older buildings throughout Asia, where retrofitting external elevators is often impractical. By designing and developing user-friendly, accessible solutions, Easygo aims to improve mobility and independence for individuals in buildings without elevators, offering a practical and scalable alternative to enhance quality of life. The brand prioritizes safety, efficiency, and accessibility in its products, ensuring that each solution is tailored to the unique needs of its target demographic. Easygo's innovations contribute to fostering inclusive communities and a more accessible built environment for all.About FindDesign StudioChengdu Mifang Culture Communication Co., Ltd. (Find Design), based in Chengdu, China, specializes in brand development, graphic design, illustration, and packaging. With a focus on innovation and excellence, Find Design Studio has received multiple prestigious international design awards, reflecting their relentless pursuit of creativity and quality. By combining artistic creativity with strategic thinking, they continuously explore new opportunities in design, pushing the boundaries of visual storytelling. As a globally-oriented design studio, Find Design Studio pays meticulous attention to detail, responding to the challenges and changes in the ever-evolving design landscape. Through forward-thinking design solutions, they shape the future of brand communication and create impactful, globally resonant designs for their clients.About Bronze A' Design AwardThe Bronze A' Design Award in Graphics, Illustration and Visual Communication Design recognizes outstanding designs that demonstrate creativity, practicality, and potential to influence industry standards positively. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by a world-class jury panel of design professionals, industry experts, journalists, and academics who evaluate entries based on pre-established criteria such as innovative concept, visual impact, effective communication, technical excellence, aesthetic appeal, originality, strategic approach, cultural relevance, sustainability consideration, user experience enhancement, typography mastery, color scheme effectiveness, design scalability, inclusion of new technologies, adaptability across platforms, social impact, brand identity enhancement, design versatility, and attention to detail.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an esteemed international design competition that recognizes and promotes superior products and projects across all industries. Organized annually since 2008, the A' Design Award welcomes entries from visionary designers, pioneering agencies, progressive companies, and influential brands worldwide. Through a rigorous blind peer-review process, a world-class jury panel of design professionals, industry experts, journalists, and academics evaluates submissions based on pre-established criteria, ensuring a fair and objective assessment of design excellence. By participating in the A' Design Award, entrants gain global recognition, showcase their creativity, and contribute to advancing the field of design. Ultimately, the A' Design Award aims to create a better world by celebrating and promoting innovative designs that positively impact society. Discover more about the A' Design Awards, explore the esteemed jury members, view past laureates, and consider submitting your own groundbreaking projects at https://graphicdesigncompetitions.net

