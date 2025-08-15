CBP in full bloom, seizes $7.6 million in methamphetamine found in a shipment of roses at Pharr International Bridge

PHARR, Texas—U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations officers at the Hidalgo International Bridge, intercepted $7,660,000 in alleged methamphetamine within a shipment manifested as roses.

“This large hard narcotics seizure reflects the excellent work done by our CBP officers; their use of our tools and technology is second to none,” said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas Port of Entry.”

Packages containing 857.59 pounds of methamphetamine seized by CBP officers at Pharr International Bridge.

On Aug. 12, CBP officers at the Pharr International Bridge cargo facility, encountered a tractor trailer attempting to make entry to the U.S. from Mexico. A CBP officer selected the vehicle for inspection, which included utilizing nonintrusive inspection equipment and a canine team. Physical inspection led to the discovery of 154 packages of alleged methamphetamine with a combined weight of 857.59 pounds (389kg) concealed within the shipment of roses.

CBP OFO seized the narcotics and vehicle. Homeland Security Investigations initiated a criminal investigation.

