CBP officers detain man for assaulting officers, impeding inspection at Del Rio International Bridge

DEL RIO, Texas—U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations officers at the Del Rio International Bridge detained a male U.S. citizen for allegedly assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers or employees.

“Incident of this nature underscore the challenges our officers face while performing their duties,” said Port Director Liliana Flores, Del Rio Port of Entry. “We will take all necessary actions to ensure the safety of our officers and to hold those who commit such acts accountable.”

On Aug. 8, a 26-year-old male U.S. citizen arrived from Mexico at the Del Rio International Bridge as the driver of a personal vehicle and refused to comply with officer requests to surrender his personal cell phone. The man allegedly made physical contact with officers, resisting arrest, refusing to comply, and impeding officers from continuing their inspection. Officers secured the traveler and placed him in a detention cell.

Homeland Security Investigations special agents arrested the traveler and initiated a criminal investigation. CBP Office of Professional Responsibility is also reviewing the incident.

