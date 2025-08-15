MEC Kedibone Diale-Tlabela engages with public transport operators to bring stability in Soweto

Gauteng MEC for Roads and Transport, Kedibone Diale-Tlabela, today met with all public transport operators in Soweto as part of efforts to find lasting solutions to issues affecting the sector.

Stakeholders included local taxi associations, e-hailing service operators and law-enforcement officials where she strongly condemned the violent incident that took place.

This comes in a wake of resurging violence that claimed one person and left two others injured near the Maponya Mall in Soweto on Wednesday night.

The meeting resolved to, amongst other things:

That law-enforcement agencies will prioritize this investigation and bring those involved to book. All public transport operators must be allowed access operate inside the mall. That the mall will remain operational to protect jobs. That the Department will set up a temporary office to assist operators with licensing issues. That no operator or passenger should endure intimidation or fear of any form. That a meeting will be convened with industry leaders to discuss all issues affecting the sector.

Denouncing the violence, the MEC described the attack as "senseless, unacceptable, and a direct threat to the safety and stability of our public transport system."

She added that such acts “undermines public safety, tarnishes the image of our transport sector, and cannot be tolerated under any circumstances".

The MEC further urged the public transport sector (minibus taxi and e-hailing operator associations) to resolve disputes through platforms facilitated by the Department.

One such body is the Public Transport Crisis Committee chaired by the MEC. The committee was initially formed to collaborate with the taxi industry and support the Gauteng Provincial Regulatory Entity (GPRE) to clear the operating license backlog.

It has since expanded to include all public transport stakeholders.

This inclusive approach ensures representation from all public transport operators including learner transport, e-hailing services, bus and meter taxi operators.

Local government and various provincial sister departments are also represented in the committee.

