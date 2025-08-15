Final call to tap into record support for girls and women in sport

Release date: 15/08/25

Clubs and organisations have one last chance to apply for the biggest round of a Government program empowering girls and women through sport.

The third round of The Power of Her - Infrastructure and Participation Program (IPP) closes today – with more than $9.1 million available to upgrade and develop sporting facilities, programs and equipment which boost female participation.

More than a third of applicants so far are based in regional and greater metropolitan areas – ranging from the Mid North and Eyre Peninsula to the Fleurieu Peninsula – highlighting the strong uptake across SA since the round opened in June.

Projects funded in previous rounds include unisex clubrooms, improved lighting and playing surfaces, new uniforms, equipment and professional development.

The Malinauskas Government established the grant program following the success of the Matildas and to build on the legacy of the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

The Government has committed $18 million to deliver the IPP over three years where $10 million of the funding is quarantined for football (soccer) – including $6.1 million for this year’s round.

Other sports supported through the program include basketball, cricket, hockey, netball, gymnastics and Australian Rules Football – helping to tear down barriers and providing more opportunities for girls and women to get active and achieve success.

It builds on a host of Government measures being delivered to create more inclusive environments, supporting clubs with period products and menstrual health training and resources under the Active Club Program and changing community attitudes with the Game Changing. Period. and Raiise Respect initiatives.

Applications for the IPP close today, Friday 15 August. For more information and to apply, visit: orsr.sa.gov.au/grants/the-power-of-her-infrastructure-and-participation-program.

Quotes

Attributable to Rhiannon Pearce

Our Government is backing girls and women in sport and investing at the grassroots level to grow female participation.

We are helping to deliver modern and inclusive facilities and programs which support more communities, especially our young athletes, to get active.

It’s great to see projects in previous rounds already having a meaningful impact and I can’t wait to see what this year brings.

There’s still time for clubs and organisations to step up and add to the program’s legacy of empowering girls and women in sport.