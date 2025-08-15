ICE Arrests Bevy of Sexual Predators and Child Abusers

WASHINGTON — Yesterday, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrested more worst of worst including illegal aliens convicted of heinous crimes against children and sex crimes. “Under President Trump and Secretary Noem, ICE is arresting pedophiles, abusers, and sexual predators. 70% of ICE arrests are of illegal aliens who have criminal convictions or pending criminal charges in the United States,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “DHS is sending a clear message to illegal aliens: if you prey on children, if you victimize the innocent, ICE will find you, arrest you, and remove you from our country." Just a handful of examples of the criminals ICE is taking off American streets include: Juan Ortiz-Mora, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico. His criminal history includes a conviction for two counts of indecency with a child in Tarrant County, Texas. Ronald Echeverria-Tumbaco, a criminal illegal alien from Ecuador. His criminal history includes a conviction for aggravated indecent assault on a complainant less than 16 in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania. Leidy Linares-Rapalo, a criminal illegal alien from Honduras. Her criminal history includes convictions for two counts of child abuse in Hall County, Nebraska. Jheremy Julian Morales-Juarez, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico. His criminal history includes a conviction for possession of obscene material depicting minors in Riverside, California. Juan Espino-Escamilla, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico. His criminal history includes a conviction for sex assault in Reno, Nevada.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.