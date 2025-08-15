Pulaski County, Hawkinsville, Georgia (August 14, 2025) – At the request of the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office, GBI agents are investigating the death of Kyle Thomas Bennett, age 40, of Hawkinsville, GA. The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office requested the GBI to investigate on August 10, 2025.

On Sunday, August 10, 2025, at about 12:32 a.m., deputies with the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to Malcom Nelson Road, Hawkinsville, GA, in reference to a person being shot. When deputies arrived, they discoveredBennett had been shot during a fight. Bennett was taken to a local hospital in Macon, GA, where he died on August 12, 2025. The shooter has alleged self-defense. No charges have been filed at this time

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact the GBI regional investigative office in Eastman at 478-374-6988. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Once complete, it will be given to the Oconee Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review.