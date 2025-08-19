Delicious by VA Expands Nationwide Shipping and Launches New Vegan 'Bars and Mochi' Dessert Collection

The signature logo of Delicious by VA — where plant-based elegance meets artisanal craftsmanship. Founder Viktoriia Adamovskaia curates every flavor and texture herself, crafting premium plant-based treats that surprise and delight. A handcrafted collection of vegan bars and mochi — each dessert a small work of art, designed to delight at first glance and linger through the very last bite.

ALISO VIEJO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a market saturated with sugary shortcuts and artificial indulgences, Delicious by VA is earning attention — not just for what’s inside its desserts, but for everything that’s intentionally left out. Founded by pastry artisan Viktoriia Adamovskaia , the brand has become a go-to for dessert enthusiasts who crave elegance without compromise.Inspired by her transition from Russia to California, where a deeper cultural love for animals and wellness sparked a culinary shift, Viktoriia has been perfecting her dessert craft for over a decade. But it was here, in the heart of Southern California, that she embraced veganism with a creative passion, determined to prove that indulgence and integrity can beautifully coexist on the same plate.Every Delicious by VA creation is a work of edible art: 100% plant-based, free of sugar, gluten, dairy, and eggs, and crafted with premium natural ingredients. Viktoriia develops each flavor profile herself — from the silky chocolate-hazelnut cake filling to the rich, textural variety of her 15 signature bars and 10 newly introduced mochi flavors. The only exception is her famed “Dubai chocolate,” a non-vegan best-seller that continues to draw loyal fans with its unique filling.“My goal is to evoke joy, surprise, and wonder,” says Adamovskaia. “I want every bite to feel like a return to childhood magic — where taste, texture, and presentation create a full-sensory experience that lingers long after the last crumb.”More than just desserts, Delicious by VA aims to deliver an experience that blends culinary craft with visual appeal. Each item is meticulously packaged in custom-designed wrapping that reflects the brand’s attention to detail, creating a sense of occasion with every order.With delivery available across Orange County and Los Angeles, as well as nationwide shipping, Delicious by VA is rapidly expanding its reach. Clients can also enjoy local pickup in Aliso Viejo or opt for catering services, including private and corporate orders. For those seeking a hands-on experience, Viktoriia also hosts masterclasses for adults and children alike, where she teaches her exclusive techniques and shares her passion for clean, cruelty-free indulgence.The brand recently launched the “Bars and Mochi” collection, which is already winning hearts, and Viktoriia hints at an upcoming line of signature vegan cookies and limited-edition holiday collections. As she prepares to appear at local farmers markets, her mission remains simple yet profound: to craft desserts that nourish both the body and the soul.For orders, collaborations, or media inquiries, connect with Viktoriia at deliciousbakeryusa@gmail.com or via Instagram at @delicious_by_va Media Contact:Viktoriia Adamovskaia📧 deliciousbakeryusa@gmail.com📞 949.993.8760📸 Instagram: @delicious_by_va

