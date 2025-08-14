ICYMI: Governor Katie Hobbs Crisscrosses Arizona Highlighting Efforts to Restore the Arizona Promise

Phoenix, AZ - Last week, Governor Katie Hobbs embarked on a three-day statewide Arizona Promise Tour. The tour included 7 cities and 19 stops highlighting the Hobbs Administration’s work to restore the Arizona Promise and bring opportunity, security, and freedom to all Arizonans.

Governor Hobbs began the tour in Maricopa County, touting programs that are lowering costs for working class Arizonans:

12 News: Arizona governor announces partnership to lower prescription drug costs

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs announced on Wednesday that her office is taking action to lower prescription drug costs for Arizonans.

Hobbs is signing an executive order for the state to partner with ArrayRx — an Oregon-based nonprofit consortium that helps provide discounts for medication.

WATCH, Arizona’s Family: Efficiency AZ Program Helps Working Mom Lower Utility Costs

VEA, en español: Buildltaz el programa de aprendices que brinda oportunidades de empleo.

VEA, en español: Gobernadora Katie Hobbs y Arizona Is Home Ayuda Compradores De Viviendas

KTAR: Gov. Katie Hobbs visits Phoenix middle schoolers to highlight school lunch funding

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs visited the cafeteria at Madison Park Middle School in Phoenix Wednesday afternoon to highlight $6 million of state funding for school lunches.

The funding from the state budget will benefit two programs, as $3.8 million will go toward making 10 million reduced-price lunch meals free for students.

Another $2.1 million will go to SUN Bucks, a system that provides free meals during the summer when school lunches aren’t available.

While meeting with students and cafeteria staff, Hobbs stressed how important the funding is.

“We talked about how important having a good lunch at school is and how hard it is to learn if you don’t have a nutritious meal … one student who had brought lunch from home talked about helping his friend pay for lunch last year at school,” she said.

The governor continued the tour in Pima and Santa Cruz County, where she discussed investments in border security, water security, and veteran housing, and underscored the importance of fostering healthy learning environments in public school classrooms.

Nogales

AZ Family: Hobbs praises border task force in Nogales, wants federal reimbursement

Gov. Katie Hobbs visited Nogales on Thursday, where Arizona National Guard troops are working with U.S. Customs and Border Protection to combat drug trafficking at ports of entry under Task Force SAFE.

The ongoing effort to keep drugs from entering the country comes as Hobbs seeks federal reimbursement for millions spent on border security since 2021.

Hobbs met with troops at the Nogales Port of Entry, getting a first-hand look at Task Force SAFE, a National Guard team supporting CBP in stopping drugs from entering Arizona. The troops were deployed to ports in June 2024. The troops say they have stopped 16 million fentanyl pills from crossing the border this year alone.

While taxpayers have been covering the cost for border security, Hobbs is now seeking $700 million in federal reimbursement for border security expenses. In a letter to Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, she cited a new federal law allowing states to request repayment for helping secure the border and highlighted Task Force SAFE as a key part of Arizona’s strategy.

VEA, en español: La gobernadora de Arizona Katie Hobbs viajó al sur del estado para reunirse con líderes de la Guardia Nacional y CBP para obtener una actualización sobre la operación de Task Force SAFE.