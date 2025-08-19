Elevated Healing Offers Rare Medicare Geriatric mental health program in SoCal

Geriatric Outpatient PHP & IOP Program Elevated Healing Treatment Centers Team Elevated Healing Treatment Centers

Minority owned, physician-led center expands access with Medicare-covered mental health care for seniors and disabled adults.

Too many seniors and disabled adults are shut out of care. At Elevated Healing, we’re breaking barriers with Medicare-approved programs designed to restore access, dignity, and hope.” — Dr. Nicole Fallah, COO, Elevated Healing Treatment Centers

WOODLAND HILLS, LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Elevated Healing Behavioral Health, a minority-owned outpatient mental health treatment center, proudly announces its approval as an in-network Medicare Part B provider. A distinction shared by only a handful of mental health treatment centers in all of California.This milestone enables Elevated Healing to launch a first-of-its-kind, highly customized Partial Hospitalization (PHP) and Intensive Outpatient (IOP) program for seniors, addressing the distinctive needs of older adults living with mental health conditions, substance use disorders, and eating disorders. The program also welcomes disabled individuals who have long been excluded from comprehensive treatment services due to systemic barriers in coverage and accessibility.“This is more than a policy change, it’s a moral commitment,” said Dr. Kourosh Moradi, CEO. “In our healthcare system, seniors and disabled individuals are often excluded from quality care, not because they don’t need it, but because most facilities refuse to work with Medicare. We believe access to comprehensive mental health and addiction treatment is a human right, not a privilege.”Driven by a Vision for the Underserved:The Geriatric PHP/IOP program is the vision of COO Dr. Nicole Fallah, whose mission is to serve seniors and disabled patients who have been traditionally shut out of behavioral health and addiction treatment services. “Our healthcare system has created an invisible wall around care for older and disabled adults,” Dr. Fallah said. “We are tearing that wall down, providing evidence-based, culturally sensitive, and accessible treatment that restores dignity and hope.”A Mission Beyond Profit:Unlike many centers that cater primarily to younger, privately insured, and affluent patients, Elevated Healing is grounded in a mission of radical accessibility. This means breaking down cost barriers, delivering culturally attuned care, and designing specialized programs for demographics routinely ignored by mainstream facilities.The new Geriatric PHP/IOP blends evidence-based therapies, psychiatric care, addiction recovery services, family involvement, and opportunities for meaningful social connection. Each care plan is tailored to address issues like grief and loss, chronic illness, mobility challenges, social isolation, and the stigma around seeking help later in life.Community Impact:“This is a game-changer for Los Angeles County,” said Dennis P. Zine, Honorary Mayor of Woodland Hills, former Los Angeles City Councilmember. “Elevated Healing is stepping up where others have stepped away, by bringing critical, Medicare-covered mental health and addiction services to seniors and disabled adults who have been left behind for far too long. It's going to save lives."With its Medicare approval, Elevated Healing will serve patients across the Los Angeles region, offering affordable, high-quality care without sacrificing dignity, inclusivity, or cultural sensitivity.About Elevated Healing Behavioral Health:Elevated Healing Behavioral Health is a Woodland Hills-based outpatient treatment center specializing in mental health, addiction, and eating disorder care. The center offers Partial Hospitalization, Intensive Outpatient, and outpatient therapy programs, all rooted in evidence-based practices. Led by healthcare trendsetters, Dr. Kourosh Moradi (CEO) and Dr. Nicole Fallah (COO), Elevated Healing’s guiding mission is to increase access to compassionate, comprehensive care for all, regardless of age, income, race, or disability status.For more information about Elevated Healing Behavioral Health and its Medicare-covered services, visit www.elevatedhealingtc.com or call (747) 888-3000.Media Contact:Alexis PradoProgram DirectorElevated Healing Behavioral Health IncEmail: alexis@elevatedhealingtc.comPhone: (818) 518-3480

