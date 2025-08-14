Daytime closures of US 2 west of Leavenworth scheduled for Aug. 19-21

LEAVENWORTH – Three days of full closures are scheduled for US 2 Tumwater Canyon from Tuesday, Aug. 19, through Thursday, Aug. 21.

The highway will close from Coles Corner (milepost 85) to just west of Icicle Road in Leavenworth (milepost 98) from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.

The closures are part of the US 2 slope stabilization project. The contractor will remove rocks at sites 3 and 4 just west of Leavenworth. Closing US 2 during these dates allows crews to stage equipment and finish the work faster.

During the closure of US 2 Tumwater Canyon, passenger vehicles can detour on to Chumstick Highway. Freight and oversized vehicles must use US 97 Blewett Pass to access US 2.

Residents and businesses within the closure area will have access from the west side of the closure at Coles Corner up to the work zone at milepost 97.

Slope repairs began in July and will repair four rock slopes between Stevens Pass and Leavenworth. Check the real-time travel map for current travel conditions and if there are any changes to this work schedule.