Purism Announces the Launch of the Librem PQC Comms Server, Encrypting Data-in-Transit (DIT) with PQC

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Purism today announced the Librem PQC Comms Server, encrypting data-in-transit (DIT) with post-quantum cryptography (PQC) according to the NIST FIPS 203 standard. When bundled as a complete ecosystem with the Liberty Phone or other Purism products, it will also address data-at-rest (DAR) encrypted with PQC.In the world of digital autonomy, encryption isn't just a feature; it's a foundation. At Purism, we’ve always believed that privacy is a human right, not a privilege. That’s why we’re proud to be pioneering post-quantum cryptography (PQC) across our ecosystem, ensuring that your data remains secure not just today, but in the quantum tomorrow.“Offering a complete PQC communications solution whereby a customer or agency can control the devices, user contacts list, that is quantum safe for all traffic in a self-hosted on-premises or in-domain may sound too good to be true, but we are announcing it and we have it today!” says Todd Weaver, Purism Founder & CEO.The Librem PQC Comms ServerOffering a complete on-premises or in-domain post-quantum communications suite in a single box, the Librem PQC Comms Server, an appliance that can be added to a self-hosted communications service that is quantum safe for all data in transit (DIT) and data at rest (DAR).The Librem PQC Comms Server utilizes the latest (published August 2024) NIST Standard FIPS 203 for post-quantum cryptography. ML-KEM key exchange and AES-256 encryption protect the entire communications stack."All current widely deployed PKI must now only be considered time-delay cryptography, as it can no longer hold long-term trust. Our obligation to protect sensitive information means that we must make this shift to quantum-safe algorithms to maintain the security of our trust. The threat of a CRQC is a threat today that will be revealed in the future as secrets today begin to leak later when they get broken." says Ken Goss, Sandia National Laboratories.PQC implementation has been independently verified by DOE Sandia Labs Cryptography Team, among others. Contact sales@puri.sm for an introduction.Purism’s implementation of PQC offers a unique approach whereby the secret key never leaves the User Equipment (UE); when those UEs are Purism products. This ensures that secret keys are not compromised, since they never share the secret.What’s NextWe’re not waiting for quantum supremacy to arrive—we’re building for it now. Because at Purism, we don’t just protect your data. We protect your future.Interested in learning more about Purism? Please visit: https://purism • Potential financial partners may email: ir@Puri.sm• Businesses interested in ensuring access to early production or in pre-ordering devices may email: sales@puri.sm.About PurismPurism is a different type of technology company. We believe you should have technology that does not spy on you. We believe you should have complete control over your digital life. We advocate for personal privacy, cybersecurity, and individual freedoms. We sell hardware, develop software, and provide services according to these beliefs. To do all that, we think differently across all areas of business and technology.Media: Melody Russell, for Purism pr@puri.smSource: Purism

