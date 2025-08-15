Story Cannabis Celebrates Grand Opening in New Dublin, Ohio with Customer Appreciation Event

Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Story Cannabis Company LLC is an emerging, privately-held, multi-state operator in the fast-growing cannabis industry founded by distinguished cannabis entrepreneur, Jason Vedadi. Jason Vedadi, CEO of Story Cannabis, continues to push the company on track with its plan for rapid growth

Community-Focused Celebration Marks Company’s Continued Expansion in Ohio

This event is more than a grand opening; it’s a thank-you to the community that’s welcomed us so warmly. said Jason We’re excited to bring our signature retail experience to New Dublin.” — Jason Vedadi, CEO and founder of Story Cannabis.

NEW DUBLIN, OH, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Story Cannabis, a multi-state cannabis retailer known for its customer-first ethos and inviting retail environments, is opening its newest location at 6074 Emerald Parkway in New Dublin, Ohio.To celebrate, the company is hosting a Customer Appreciation Day from 4-7 p.m., Friday, August 15, welcoming adult-use and medical cannabis customers with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, on-site brand activations, swag giveaways, and promotional pricing.The new dispensary will be open to customers 21 and older. The all-day event will feature discounts, double loyalty points, and swag bags. Brand partners will be on site all day, offering product education and special in-store activations.“This event is more than a grand opening; it’s a thank-you to the community that’s welcomed us so warmly,” said Jason Vedadi, CEO and founder of Story Cannabis. “We’re excited to bring our signature retail experience to New Dublin.”The new location aligns with the company’s plans for strategic growth in high-opportunity locations and its commitment to the growing Ohio market. Throughout the day, customers will have the opportunity to engage with brand partners to gain more insights into the products available.For more information, visit www.storycannabis.com About Story Cannabis Company LLC:Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Story Cannabis Company LLC is a privately held, fast-growing multi-state dispensary operator (MSO). The company, founded by CEO Jason Vedadi, is dedicated to patient care, corporate social responsibility, and customer-focused, experiential retail spaces. Story Cannabis offers signature in-house brands including More, Mind Right, Fade Co., and Just Flower. The company has operations in Ohio, Arizona, Maryland, and New Jersey. For information, visit storycannabis.com.

