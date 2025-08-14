Submit Release
NOTICE: Notice of Intent – Agricultural Chemistry and Seed Commission – LAC 7:XIII. Chapters 7 and 12

August 14, 2025

In accordance with the Administrative Procedure Act, R.S. 49:950, et seq., notice is hereby given that the Department of Agriculture and Forestry, Office of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences, Agricultural Chemistry and Seed Commission, proposes to adopt additions to LAC 7:XIII.707, 755, and 763, and proposes to adopt 1201, 1203, 1205, 1207 and 1209. The proposed Rule change is made in accordance with R.S. 3:1433, which gives the Agricultural Chemistry and Seed Commission the authority to adopt rules and regulations. The proposed Rule changes provide updates to the Bahia Grass Seed Certification Standards, Sugarcane Certification Standards, and Sweet Potato Certification Standards. The Hemp Seed Certification Standards are being proposed for adoption. The proposed Rule puts the department more in line with the National Association of Official Seed Certifying Agencies (AOSCA) standards.

The Notice of Intent was published in the July 20 th edition of the Louisiana Register.

Notice of Intent

