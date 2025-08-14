NOTICE: Final Rule – Advisory Commission on Pesticides – LAC 7:XXIII.103, 701, 709, 711, 2101, and 2103

News

August 14, 2025

The Department of Agriculture and Forestry, Office of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences, Advisory Commission on Pesticides amends LAC 7:XXIII.103, 701, 709, 711, 2101, and 2103. The Rule is promulgated in accordance with the provisions of the Administrative Procedure Act, R.S. 49:950 et seq. The Rule change is made in accordance with R.S. 3:3201, which gives the Commissioner the authority to adopt rules and regulations. The rule changes were made to update the rules and regulations to reflect the federal standards established by the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for pesticide use and applications by private and commercial applicators. Pursuant to the federal standards established in 40 CFR §171 and 7 U.S.C. 136 et seq., there are requirements for pesticide applicator certification plans administered by the state. As a certifying authority, the Department of Agriculture and Forestry (LDAF) is required to have an EPA-approved certification plan to certify applicators of Restricted Use Pesticides (RUPs). The rule change reflects the current EPA-approved certification plan.

This Rule was adopted on the day of promulgation (June 20, 2025).

