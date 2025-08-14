Submit Release
Mission families will benefit from new child care spaces

CANADA, August 14 - Families in Mission will now have access to a new child care centre with 67 new licensed spaces.

“For families in Mission, this new child care centre means hundreds of dollars of monthly savings, shorter wait lists and the comfort of knowing their children are learning and growing close to home,” said Rohini Arora, parliamentary secretary for child care. “It means a single parent can take a job they would otherwise have to turn down, or a mom can complete her education. These are the everyday changes that make life more affordable and stable, and it’s how we’re building a stronger future, one community at a time.”

The Province partnered with the City of Mission to create new child care spaces through an investment of more than $4.9 million from the ChildCareBC New Spaces Fund. This project was supported by an additional $1 million from the Union of British Columbia Municipalities’ Community Child Care Space Creation program.

“The Kaleidoscope Child Care Centre is one of the finest examples of Mission’s spirit of co-operation brought to life,” said Paul Horn, mayor, City of Mission. “This project simply wouldn’t have happened without the shared vision of the Province, the city and the Mission Association for Community Living.”

These new spaces are in addition to more than 200 child care spaces in Mission funded through ChildCareBC space-creation programs, helping meet the needs of local families.

Since 2018, ChildCareBC’s space-creation programs have helped fund more than 41,500 new licensed child care spaces in B.C., with more than 26,200 of those now open. Expanding access to affordable, high-quality child care spaces is part of the Province’s ChildCareBC plan.

