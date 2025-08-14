The Great New York State Fair Expands First-of-its-Kind Voice of...

The New York Department of Agriculture and Markets, with support from the Farm Journal Foundation, the National Association of State Departments of Agriculture (NASDA) Foundation, and Cornell Cooperative Extension of Onondaga County announced that the New York Voice of the Farmer Garden, which opened at the 2023 Great New York State Fair, has been expanded this year to feature grain crops, including oats, barley, rye, and wheat, as well as new vegetable varieties.

New York State Agriculture Commissioner Richard A. Ball said, “As the oldest state fair in the nation, it’s no surprise that the Great New York State Fair has remained deeply committed to showcasing its agricultural roots. The Voice of the Farmer Garden is one of our newer additions here at the Fair that offers visitors from all corners of the state and beyond opportunities to engage with our hardworking agricultural community and explore the wide variety of crops and food products that we produce right here in our own backyard. In just two years, the garden has already grown so much, and we can’t wait to see it continue to flourish in the years to come!”

New York State Fair Director Julie LaFave said, “Since its origins in 1841, the Great New York State Fair has been a cornerstone of our state’s rich agricultural heritage. At its core, the Fair is about uplifting and showcasing New York’s tremendous agricultural community, and the Voice of the Farmer Garden is a great space where visitors can connect directly with farmers and learn about the industry. We’re thankful to all of our partners who helped make this happen.”

Tricia Beal, Chief Executive Officer of Farm Journal Foundation, said, "Farmers make up less than 2 percent of the U.S. population, so consumers today are more and more removed from the farm. The mission of the Voice of the Farmer Garden is to educate consumers about where their food comes from, and to inspire a new appreciation for the hard work, passion, and dedication that go into every step of the value chain. In New York and across America, our food security, health, culture, and economic growth all depend on agriculture."

David Skeval, Executive Director of CCE Onondaga, said, “The Voice of the Farmer Garden is where curiosity blooms. Every path, plant, and scent invites visitors to discover the incredible diversity of crops grown right here in New York State. Cornell Cooperative Extension of Onondaga County is proud to continue our mission through this great endeavor - strengthening communities through innovative education, engagement, and hands-on learning - whether in the garden, the classroom, the kitchen, or the field. Thanks to the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets and our dedicated CCE Onondaga staff and Master Gardener Volunteers, we’re able to share not just the beauty of agriculture, but the stories and hard work behind it. We want every Fairgoer—whether they’ve grown food themselves or only seen it in a grocery aisle—to leave with a deeper connection to the land, the farmers, and the fresh, local bounty that sustains us all.”

Senator Michelle Hinchey, Chair of the Senate Agriculture Committee, said, “It’s critical for New Yorkers to know where their food comes from and why a strong local food system matters. The Voice of the Farmer Garden at the State Fair helps to connect those dots, educating fairgoers on the incredible diversity of New York agriculture and the many foods grown across our state that end up on our tables. This year’s expansion of the garden, which includes a wider variety of crops, strengthens the State Fair’s nearly 200-year tradition of showcasing New York’s farming heritage and the vital role agriculture plays across our communities and statewide economy."

Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo, Chair of the Assembly Agriculture Committee, said, “The Voice of the Farmer Garden returns to the NYS State Fair this year bigger and better. Fairgoers can learn about the diversity of NY agriculture through fun learning activities and interactions with farmers. Rooted in NY’s rich agricultural history, the State Fair is the perfect place to learn about the many crops grown in NYS. It also fosters a deeper appreciation for what it takes to bring food from farm to market.”

The New York Voice of the Farmer Garden opened at the Great New York State Fair in 2023, becoming the very first statewide garden of its kind to open at a state fair in the U.S. The garden, which is located across from the Expo Center near the Goat Pavilion and kitty-corner from the Family Fun Zone, is a living, interactive learning space for visitors to see many of the major crops grown in New York.

It features over 45 varieties of vegetable crops, herbs, fruits and pollinator plants. This year, the garden has expanded to include grain crops like oats, barley, rye, and wheat, as well as two different varieties of sweet corn and delicata squash. The garden has also added cattle panels as support structures to the crops, helping to improve air circulation and reduce fungal infections.

Visitors can learn about New York State agriculture on a walking tour with QR codes that, when scanned on their phones, link to videos provided by Farm Journal Foundation and CCE Onondaga of farmers and others in the food supply chain telling the story of agriculture in New York and around the country. In the CCE tent, Master Gardner Volunteers and CCE Onondaga staff, who planted and maintain the exhibit, will be on site at the garden 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day of the Fair. Visitors are encouraged to speak with staff to learn more about the garden, specific crops, or agriculture in New York. Fairgoers will also be able to explore the garden’s map of prime soils and posters about farmland protection and the New York State Agricultural Census.

Our youngest fairgoers will also be able to once again enjoy last year’s popular interactive scavenger hunt by visiting the shelled corn wading pool containing tokens to learn about a crop and win a prize! The garden includes a toddler potting bench with soil and seeds, and a toddler picnic table with vegetable matching games.

The Wheels of Agriculture featuring Trivia Tractor (sponsored by Beak & Skiff)

This year, the Fair is also offering a brand new educational game show, The Wheels of Agriculture. Offered daily at 11:00 a.m., 2:00 p.m. and 4:45 p.m., next to the New York Voice of the Farmer Garden, the brand-new show offers a fun-filled, interactive experience that celebrates agriculture with an engaging stage game show featuring trivia on local farming, animals, and food, providing both entertainment and educational insights for visitors of all ages. Complementing this, the Trivia Tractor is a lively mobile game show with audience participation, giant foam dice, and prizes, capable of popping up anywhere at the Fair to deliver dice-driven questions about farming in a fun and unpredictable way.

The Fair starts Wednesday, August 20, and runs through Labor Day, Monday, September 1. All concerts are included in the price of admission. Tickets are on sale now at The Fair’s website, https://nysfair.ny.gov. Packed with value, a single admission ticket costs $8 and includes access to all grounds entertainment and the Chevrolet Music Series. In addition, a Frequent Fairgoer ticket option is available for $25. The Fair continues to be one of the most affordable fairs in the nation, with admission remaining free for those aged 65 and older along with children 12 years old and under.

Founded in 1841, The Great New York State Fair showcases the best of New York agriculture, provides top-quality entertainment, and is a key piece of the state’s CNY Rising strategy of growing the Central New York economy through tourism. It is the oldest fair in the United States and is consistently recognized as being among the top five state fairs in the nation.

The New York State Fairgrounds is a 375-acre exhibit and entertainment complex that operates all year. Audiences are encouraged to learn more about The Great New York State Fair online, browse photos on Flickr, and follow the fun on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

About the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets

The New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets’ mission is to promote New York State agriculture and its high-quality and diverse products, foster agricultural environmental stewardship, and safeguard the state’s food supply, land, plants, and livestock to ensure the viability and growth of New York’s agricultural industries.

About Farm Journal Foundation

Farm Journal Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to achieving global food security by sustaining modern agriculture’s leadership role and ability to meet the vital needs of a growing population. The organization works to advance this mission through key issue areas, including global food and nutrition security, conservation and sustainability, rural development, and agricultural research and innovation. To learn more, visit www.farmjournalfoundation.org.

About the NASDA Foundation

The NASDA Foundation is the only educational and research organization that directly serves the nation’s state departments of agriculture. NASDA Foundation’s mission is to enhance American food and agricultural communities through education, outreach, and research. The NASDA Foundation’s purpose is to nourish people and communities while serving as the stewards of environment and public trust with the vision being that agriculture leads the way towards a healthy and resilient world.

About Cornell Cooperative Extension of Onondaga

Cornell Cooperative Extension of Onondaga County is one of 58 County Extension Associations in New York State. Our mission is to connect our counties to the research at Cornell University to improve lives, communities, and economies across New York State through educational programs in Agriculture, Health and Nutrition, the Environment, and 4-H Youth and Family Development.