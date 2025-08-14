Notice of Public Hearing and Solicitation of Public Comment - LIHEAP Draft State Plan

Fiscal Year 2026 Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) Draft State Plan Public Hearing

The Department of Energy and Environment (the Department) invites the public to present its comments in writing or at a virtual public hearing on the FY26 Draft State Plan for the Low- Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP).

Public Hearing

Hearing date: Thursday, August 28, 2025

Time: 11:00 am

WebEx Meeting access Link >>

By phone: +1-202-860-2110

Meeting number: 2301 734 9612

Password: public

Starting August 12, 2025, the complete FY26 Draft LIHEAP State Plan will be accessible.

Copies of the Draft Plan can be obtained by the following methods:

Download from the 'Attachments' section below. Look for “LIHEAP FY25 Draft State Plan” near the bottom of this page.

from the 'Attachments' section below. Look for “LIHEAP FY25 Draft State Plan” near the bottom of this page. Email a request to [email protected] with “Request copy of FY26 Draft State Plan” in the subject line.

a request to with “Request copy of FY26 Draft State Plan” in the subject line. Write the Department at 1200 First Street NE, 5th Floor, Washington, DC 20002

“Attn: Danielle Wright RE: FY26 Draft LIHEAP State Plan” on the outside of the envelope.

The deadline for submitting comments is at the conclusion of the public hearing. Participants in the virtual public hearing may speak for up to five minutes. Presenters are encouraged to submit written copies of their statements.

Persons may also submit written testimony by email to [email protected] with the subject “FY25 Draft LIHEAP State Plan” or hand-delivered or mailed to the Department’s office at the address listed above, clearly marked with the same subject. All comments received by the deadline will be considered by the Department in its final decision.

- See notice at DC Regs >>