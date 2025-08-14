City of Maumee Commits to Sewer Upgrades in Proposed Water Pollution Settlement

(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — The city of Maumee has agreed to make long-overdue upgrades to its sewer system to end decades of pollution in the Maumee River, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced today.

“Sewage doesn’t belong in a scenic river,” Yost said. “I’m glad to see that Maumee’s city leaders are serious about tackling the source of this pollution once and for all.”

The Attorney General’s Office today notified the Lucas County Common Pleas Court of a proposed settlement that resolves alleged violations of Ohio’s water-pollution-control laws.

For years, heavy rain has caused parts of the city’s sewer system to overflow with sanitary wastewater. The state alleges that the city has a long-standing practice of pumping the untreated overflows from manholes into the Maumee River to prevent sewage from flooding residential basements.

In 2021, the Ohio EPA issued an order outlining steps for the city to address the problem. In part, the order required the city to conduct a study to identify projects needed to eliminate sanitary sewer overflows.

Under the terms of the settlement, the city agrees to return to compliance with Ohio’s water-pollution-control laws by following Ohio EPA orders and implementing the upgrades detailed in the study. The agreement also sets requirements related to record-keeping, reporting, public notification and emergency response. Additionally, the city must pay a $10,000 civil penalty.

The Ohio EPA will accept public comments on the settlement for 30 days before the agreement can be finalized by the court.

Yost’s Environmental Enforcement Section negotiated the settlement on behalf of the Ohio EPA.

