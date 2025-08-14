Californians Can Now Submit Offers in Minutes with Houzeo’s New Feature

With Houzeo’s latest feature, homebuyers in California can submit offers directly through the app in minutes.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Houzeo, America’s Real Estate Super App, is thrilled to announce the launch of its new “Make an Offer” feature, enabling California homebuyers to submit offers on properties in minutes. Designed for homebuyers, sellers, and real estate agents, this feature streamlines the process by allowing users to make offers directly through Houzeo’s platform.In the past, making an offer took time, but now, with Houzeo, America’s best home buying website, offers on California houses for sale can be made in mere minutes. Buyers can also securely share their pre-approval status, helping sellers make quicker decisions.As the average home price in California continues to rise and fluctuate, this feature offers buyers a quick, real-time solution to lock in offers on homes while they can still afford them! For those needing expert guidance, Houzeo connects them to a local real estate agent, ensuring they receive the help they need throughout the process.Whether a buyer wants to make an offer on new homes for sale in San Jose or decide between a 3-bed, 2-bath home and a 2-bed, 2.5-bath condo in San Francisco, Houzeo ensures they receive expert advice in minutes. Real-time notifications keep buyers informed of their offer status.With groundbreaking features like IntelliSearch, Interactive Map Filters, Favorites, Contact Agent, Schedule Showing, and Social Sharing, Houzeo is the leading modern alternative to traditional homebuying in California. All features are available on the Houzeo mobile app, where users can explore over 2.7 million listings nationwide, shortlist homes, schedule tours, contact agents, and submit offers—all from their phone.Download the Houzeo mobile app on the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for free.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.