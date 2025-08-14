Warner Brothers Pictures Brings Movie Magic to the Ocean State

Providence, RI – Warner Brothers Pictures is thrilled to be filming an upcoming production in the City of Providence. The filmmakers, some of whom have roots here, are deeply grateful to the community and will do everything possible to minimize any inconvenience. A huge thank you for your warm welcome.

Steven Feinberg, Executive Director of the Rhode Island Film & TV Office, remarked, "We are very excited to welcome the terrific talents of Warner Brothers and their highly experienced team to Rhode Island to create their newest production. Our State is fortunate because we have superb partners in both the public and private sectors, and we enjoy working together to build a positive environment for the creative economy to shine. We are particularly grateful to the Governor, General Assembly as well as the Mayor of the City of Providence and his outstanding staff for coordinating with the production. We will also be working briefly in other areas across Rhode Island. Collaboration is key to the art of cinema, and we look forward to helping the Warner Brothers team produce movie magic here in the Ocean State!"

"We're thrilled to welcome Warner Brothers to Rhode Island" said Governor Dan McKee. "Our state offers historic charm, scenic beauty, and dynamic communities—an ideal setting for storytelling on the big screen. This production is a valuable opportunity to showcase Rhode Island, support our local economy, and reinforce our growing role in the film industry."

Providence Mayor Brett P. Smiley stated, "We are excited to welcome a new, highly anticipated Warner Brothers' production here in Providence. We're grateful to the Rhode Island Film & Television Office for their coordination with our city departments to ensure that this feature film production runs smoothly and safely, while highlighting all of the best of the Creative Capital."

"From the recent filming of "Ella McCay" to HBO's "The Gilded Age", which was just picked up for a fourth season, Rhode Island is an incredible backdrop for a wide range of productions", commented, House Speaker K. Joseph Shekarchi (D-District 23, Warwick). "I am proud to continue to promote the arts and filmmaking as a thriving industry in Rhode Island. Our state provides a beautiful backdrop for a variety of major motion pictures from comedies to love stories to suspense thrillers. Furthermore, this innovative industry has proven to be an economic catalyst for the talented artists and hard-working crew members, many of whom are based right here in Rhode Island. It also provides an introduction to first-time visitors who inevitably fall in love with our Ocean State."

President of the Senate Valarie J. Lawson (D-District 14, East Providence) said "The Senate is pleased to welcome another major production to our state. This project will provide good paying jobs to the talented film industry professionals based in our state, indirect jobs to area small businesses, and tremendous exposure to the charm and diversity which make our Ocean State such an attractive setting to filmmakers and visitors alike.".

The Rhode Island Film & TV Office is a government agency under the umbrella of the Rhode Island State Council on the Arts (RISCA).