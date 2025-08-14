Property Shield Partners with MLS of Southern Arizona to Deliver Comprehensive Fraud Protection for their Subscribers

Property Shield, a cybersecurity company for residential real estate professionals.

Property Shield teams with MLS Southern Arizona to deliver real-time fraud detection and safeguard agent reputations at no extra cost.

TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Property Shield , a leading provider of real estate fraud protection technology, today announced a strategic partnership with the Multiple Listing Service of Southern Arizona (MLSSAZ) to integrate comprehensive fraud protection services directly into the MLS platform. Beginning September 2025, all MLSSAZ subscribers covering Tucson, Green Valley, and Santa Cruz will receive Property Shield's advanced fraud detection system as a standard subscriber benefit at no additional cost.This partnership marks Property Shield's sixth MLS integration, expanding their network of protected real estate professionals across the United States. The collaboration addresses the growing threat of real estate fraud, which has increasingly targeted MLS listings and posed significant risks to both agents and consumers.Comprehensive Protection Against Rising Real Estate FraudThe Property Shield integration will provide MLSSAZ's real estate professionals with three critical layers of protection:Reputation Protection & Credibility Preservation: Hijacked or fraudulent listings can severely damage an agent's hard-earned reputation and professional credibility. Property Shield's system actively monitors and protects against unauthorized use of agent information and listings.Real-Time Fraud Detection with Instant Alerts: Time is critical when combating fraudulent listings. The system provides immediate notifications when suspicious activity is detected, enabling agents to respond quickly before fraudulent listings can cause harm to their business or clients.Reduced Financial & Legal Liability: Fraudulent listings often lead to serious consequences including trespassing incidents, unauthorized property access, squatting situations, and potential property damage. Property Shield's proactive monitoring helps prevent these costly scenarios before they occur.Industry Leadership Perspective"We're thrilled to partner with MLSSAZ to bring our proven fraud protection technology to Southern Arizona's real estate community," said Alexander Fahsel, CEO of Property Shield. "Real estate fraud continues to evolve and become more sophisticated, making it essential for MLS platforms to provide their members with advanced protective tools. This partnership ensures MLSSAZ subscribers can focus on serving their clients with confidence, knowing their listings and reputation are safeguarded."Romeo Arrieta, CEO of MLSSAZ, emphasized the value this partnership brings to their membership: "Protecting our subscribers from fraud is a top priority, and partnering with Property Shield allows us to provide industry-leading protection as a standard benefit. This integration strengthens our platform while giving our real estate professionals peace of mind in an increasingly complex digital landscape."Seamless Integration for Enhanced User ExperienceThe Property Shield system will integrate seamlessly into MLSSAZ's existing platform, requiring very little training or workflow changes for subscribers. The fraud protection operates continuously in the background, monitoring listings and providing alerts only when suspicious activity is detected.About Property ShieldProperty Shield is a specialized technology company dedicated to protecting real estate professionals and consumers against the growing threat of real estate fraud. Through advanced monitoring systems and real-time detection capabilities, Property Shield helps safeguard listings, protect professional reputations, and reduce financial liability for real estate professionals across the United States.About Multiple Listing Service of Southern Arizona (MLSSAZ)The Multiple Listing Service of Southern Arizona serves real estate professionals throughout Tucson, Green Valley, and Santa Cruz, providing comprehensive MLS services and technology solutions to facilitate successful real estate transactions. MLSSA is committed to supporting its subscribers with innovative tools and services that enhance their professional capabilities and protect their business interests.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.