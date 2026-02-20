Hollywood Home Health, Hospice and Palliative Care. Over 20 Years Of Award-Winning Quality & Trust, Delivered To Your Doorstep.

Hollywood Health System, Inc. Announces Major Expansion of Palliative Care Services Amid Record Demand

Our growth in Palliative Services isn't just about numbers; it's about a fundamental shift in how we approach serious illness.” — Gor "Gary" Adamyan

TOLUCA LAKE, CA, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hollywood Health System, Inc. (HHS), a leading provider of comprehensive post-acute clinical care, today announced a significant increase in patient enrollment within its Palliative Care Services division. To meet this rising demand due to shifting demographics, the company is methodically expanding its clinical staffing and specialized resources, reinforcing its commitment to high-quality supportive care.

While HHS has long been recognized for its premier Hospice and Home Health Care services, the Palliative Care division has emerged as a primary driver of the organization’s recent growth. This surge reflects a broader healthcare shift toward early-intervention supportive care that focuses on improving quality of life for patients facing serious, chronic illnesses.

Meeting the Demand with Specialized Talent

To support the growing patient census, Hollywood Health System, Inc. has increased its clinical headcount by 25% over the last two quarters. This recruitment drive focuses on:

- Board-certified Palliative Physicians and Nurse Practitioners specializing in symptom management.

- Nurse Practitioners (NPs) to provide high-quality, comprehensive, and patient-centered care

- Licensed Clinical Social Workers to provide advanced emotional and navigational support.

- Enhanced Interdisciplinary Teams designed to bridge the gap between curative treatment and comfort care.

"Our growth in Palliative Services isn't just about numbers; it's about a fundamental shift in how we approach serious illness," said the Director of Clinical Operations at Hollywood Health System. "By bringing in more specialized staff and advanced resources, we ensure that our patients don't have to choose between treatment and comfort—they can have both."

Integrated Continuum of Care

The expansion of Palliative Services completes a vital link in the HHS care continuum. Unlike hospice, which is specifically for end-of-life care, HHS Palliative Services allows patients to receive specialized support at any stage of a serious illness, often while still pursuing curative treatments. This service works in tandem with the company’s Home Health Care division to ensure patients remain stable and supported in the comfort of their own homes.

Hollywood Home Health, Hospice & Palliative Care is guided by a culture of clinical excellence and led by a seasoned leadership team, including a CEO, Gor "Gary" Adamyan, with more than 25 years of industry experience, who serves as a Commissioner for Osteopathic Medical Board of California. In recent conference call, Mr. Adamyan has re-iterated that: "The next five years will demand more than just innovation, and it will demand integration. We must build systems where hospitals, home health agencies, hospice teams, insurers, and technology providers operate as one connected ecosystem. And at the center of it all will be the patient, surrounded not by silos, but by a seamless circle of care. If we succeed, home-based care will become the default, not the exception, for millions of people. And we will have done more than adapt to the future of healthcare; we will have shaped it."

About Hollywood Home Health, Hospice & Palliative Care

Hollywood Home Health, Hospice, and Palliative Care is a licensed and Medicare certified home health agency, hospice and palliative care company committed to delivering skilled nursing, physical therapy, and other clinical services in the comfort of patients’ homes. With a focus on dignity, innovation, and patient centered care, it serves families across Los Angeles County, Orange County, San Bernardino County, Ventura County, Riverside County, and beyond. We proudly celebrate over 20 years of award-winning quality and trust, delivered to your doorstep.

Hollywood Home Health, Hospice and Palliative Care - The Future of in-home care

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.