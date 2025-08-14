UM organises orientation activities to help new students settle into university life

MACAU, August 14 - As the new academic year starts, the University of Macau (UM) has organised a series of ‘The Way to UM’ orientation activities for new students. The activities aim to provide new students with information about the university, help them adapt to university life, facilitate communication among peers, and strengthen communication and collaboration between parents and the university. UM Rector Yonghua Song, Vice Rector Mok Kai Meng, and Dean of Students Paul Pang visited each residential college and joined the college masters in welcoming new students and their parents. They also and oversaw the move-in arrangements to better understand the needs of the new students.

UM held a town hall meeting with parents, where Mok introduced UM’s residential college system, its whole-person education model, and the opportunities available for student development. Parents actively engaged with the vice rector and unit heads to learn about their children’s learning and accommodation arrangements. Some parents shared that the residential college check-in process was smooth and expressed hope that their children will thrive in their fields of study and achieve all-round personal growth over the next four years.

To help new students settle into university life, UM organised a ‘First Step to UM’ lecture. Mok introduced the university’s residential college system and educational philosophy. Representatives from the Student Affairs Office, Office of Sports Affairs, and UM Students’ Union also provided information about student services, training programmes, campus facilities, academic regulations, and student organisations. In addition, UM invited representatives from the Judiciary Police of the Macao SAR government to share the latest scam tactics and anti-scam strategies, raising students’ awareness of fraud prevention. UM also held an ‘Introduction to Campus Life’ session for new postgraduate students to provide key information about dormitory rules, campus safety, gender equality, and student support services.

Other orientation activities include the Student Fair and the Macao Cultural Festival. Students also have the opportunity to join university teams, training programmes, and student associations. Various university units also set up information booths to provide assistance for students. In addition, UM has arranged a shuttle bus service at the Hengqin Port to facilitate access to campus for new students and their parents.