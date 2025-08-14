Maryland-based Tech Company, DP Solutions, Promotes Melissa Bryant to President

Melissa Bryant takes the helm at DP Solutions.

In her new role as President, Bryant will drive AI initiatives, cybersecurity innovation, and strategic growth at the 50+ year-old Managed Service Provider

It’s both humbling and inspiring to follow in Karyn Schell’s footsteps. I’m excited to keep driving innovation, building strong partnerships, and nurturing a culture of collaboration and care.” — Melissa Bryant

COLUMBIA, MD, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- DP Solutions, a leading provider of managed IT services and cybersecurity solutions, is proud to announce the appointment of Melissa Bryant as the new President of the company. She succeeds Karyn Schell, who became President in 2018.“Melissa’s leadership, vision, and integrity make her the ideal person to guide DP Solutions into its next chapter,” said Schell.With nearly two decades of experience in the IT industry, Bryant brings a wealth of expertise in leadership, client service, and strategic innovation. She joined DP Solutions in 2016 following the company’s merger with Choice Technologies. Her ability to blend technical knowledge with relationship-building quickly propelled her into senior leadership roles, including Director of Client Experience, VP of Client Experience, and most recently Chief Operating Officer.“We’re excited to have Melissa step into the role of President,” said Brian Usher, owner and Chief Financial Officer of DP Solutions. “Her vision and experience will be instrumental in continuing our mission to deliver exceptional IT services to our clients."As Chief Operating Officer, Bryant was responsible for launching an internal AI committee to evaluate and enhance DP Solutions’ tech stack, introducing new platforms to streamline ticket resolution, automate repetitive tasks, and improve client communication. She also spearheaded optimization of cloud solutions and helped lead the rollout of “ Security Plus ,” DP Solutions robust managed cybersecurity offering designed to secure clients' environments from all angles. These initiatives have significantly improved service delivery and operational efficiency. Under Bryant’s leadership, client satisfaction increased by 1.3% over 12-months, bringing the company to a nearly 99% satisfaction rating.As President, Bryant will oversee the company’s strategic direction, operations, and growth initiatives, with a focus on enhancing client relationships, expanding service offerings, and continuing to foster a positive company culture.“Following in the footsteps of a strong leader like Karyn Schell is both humbling and inspiring. I’m honored to continue the journey she helped shape, and I look forward to leading with passion and purpose,” said Bryant. “As we look ahead, I’m excited to continue driving innovation, strengthening our partnerships, and fostering a culture where our core values, collaboration and care guide everything we do.”About DP SolutionsDP Solutions is an award-winning Managed Services Provider (MSP) serving the Mid-Atlantic. We function as a true partner to support Clients’ long-term initiatives with a breadth of technology expertise including managed IT services, managed cloud solutions, backup and disaster recovery, security and compliance consulting, project services, and a 24x7 Service Desk, which is locally staffed by highly qualified technical support staff. We provide the benefits of a fully staffed IT department for businesses that don’t have internal IT staff, or for those looking to augment existing IT staff. In teaming with DP Solutions, we become an extension of your organization. To learn more, visit www.dpsolutions.com

