CAVU Securities Honors National Black Business Month by Elevating Representation, Service, and Impact in Finance

CAVU Securities Logo Greg Parsons, CEO of CAVU Securities CAVU Securities Team Members Volunteering - Yanina Miller, Briani Griffin, and Isabel Ortega

Founded by Greg Parsons, a Former Captain in the USMC with Leadership Experience in Financial Services, CAVU Represents More than a Business.

We don’t see community engagement as a side initiative, it’s core to our identity.” — Yanina Miller, Director of Community & Partnerships

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As National Black Business Month shines a spotlight on the contributions of Black-owned enterprises, CAVU Securities (CAVU) is proud to celebrate its foundation as a veteran- and Black-owned financial firm committed to advancing equity, inclusion, and mission-driven leadership across institutional finance. Founded by Greg Parsons, a former Captain in the United States Marine Corps with more than two decades of leadership experience in financial services / asset management, CAVU represents more than a business, it’s a call to action.“We built CAVU to challenge the status quo,” said Parsons, CEO of CAVU Securities. “Too often, opportunity in our industry is limited by legacy systems and unintentional barriers. We’re here to demonstrate that values-based leadership can drive better outcomes for our clients and communities.”CAVU’s leadership is deeply grounded in lived experience. Albert Kirton, who leads Capital Markets at the firm, is a fellow Marine Corps Captain and graduate of the United States Naval Academy with over 15 years of experience. His perspective on service is central to the company’s culture.“A spirit of service keeps you connected to what truly matters,” Kirton shared. “You never know the impact you can have on a person, and you’re never going to forget the way someone made you feel.”This mindset extends beyond internal leadership, it fuels CAVU’s community impact. Through its Impact Pledge, the firm allocates a portion of annual revenue to support community-based initiatives and nonprofit partnerships, such as Girls Who Code, Boys & Girls Club of America, Dog Tag Inc., and True North.Yanina Miller, who brings over 25 years of experience in community development and corporate partnerships, leads CAVU’s outreach and engagement efforts across the country. “We don’t see community engagement as a side initiative, it’s core to our identity,” said Miller, Director of Community & Partnerships. “Our goal is to build real relationships, support organizations doing essential work, and ensure we’re contributing to a stronger, more equitable future.”During National Black Business Month, CAVU not only celebrates its identity as a Black-owned firm—it elevates the broader message that representation and performance are not mutually exclusive. With a team of professionals who’ve led in combat, boardrooms, and communities, CAVU believes the mission doesn’t end when the uniform comes off, it evolves.“For me, leadership is about how we treat people and how we show up every day,” added Kirton. “That’s what we do at CAVU. Serve with purpose, invest with discipline, and lead with integrity.”To learn more about CAVU’s mission and the Impact Pledge, visit www.cavusecurities.com About CAVU SecuritiesCAVU Securities (CAVU) is a veteran- and minority-owned broker-dealer delivering institutional financial services with a focus on integrity, representation, and impact. Headquartered in New York City, CAVU serves municipalities, pension funds, and institutional investors nationwide. Through its Impact Pledge, the firm allocates a percentage of revenue toward supporting veterans, underrepresented communities, and nonprofit initiatives aligned with education, equity, and economic empowerment. CAVU is proud to be a certified MBE and a trusted partner in building a more inclusive financial future.To learn more, visit: www.cavusecurities.com

