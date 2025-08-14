JUSTICE COURT JUDGE SELECTION MEETING PLANNED FOR WILLARD

Willard, Utah—The Willard Judicial Nominating Commission has scheduled a meeting on August 18, 2025 to review applications for a justice court judge position that will serve Willard, Utah. The position will replace Kevin Christensen who resigned in March. The Commission will begin the meeting at 12:00 p.m. at the Willard City Offices, which are located at 80 West 50 South in Willard, Utah.

The early portion of the meeting is open to the public. Public comments will be accepted from 1:00 p.m. to 1:15 p.m. for those who want to address the issues facing the Utah judiciary or improvements to the system. Following the public comment period, the meeting will be closed to allow commission members to review applications for the vacancy.

Individuals interested in submitting oral or written commentary to the commission during the public comment portion of the meeting must contact Jim Peters at (801) 578-3824 or jamesp@utcourts.gov to request an appointment.

