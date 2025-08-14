Submit Release
CDCR Seeking Incarcerated Man Who Walked Away from Kern County Male Community Reentry Program

BAKERSFIELD – California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) officials are searching for a person who walked away from a Male Community Reentry Program (MCRP) facility in Kern County on Thursday, Aug. 14, 2025.

At about 5:25 a.m., officials were alerted that incarcerated person Felipe Rodriguez had walked out of an MCRP facility in Bakersfield. The emergency count conducted confirmed that Rodriguez was missing. CDCR’s Office of Correctional Safety and local law enforcement agencies were immediately notified and are assisting in the search.

Rodriguez, 46, is a Hispanic male who is 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs approximately 215 pounds  His last known location was near the intersection of Brundage Lane and South Owens Street in Bakersfield, and he was last seen wearing a blue jeans, a white undershirt, and a gray sweatshirt.

Rodriguez was originally received from San Luis Obispo County on July 18, 2022, to serve a four-year sentence for burglary. He has been housed at MCRP Kern since June 23, 2025.

Anyone who sees Rodriguez  or has knowledge of his whereabouts should contact law enforcement, call 911, or contact Special Agent Sal Herrera at 559-217-0022.

The MCRP allows eligible offenders committed to state prison to serve the end of their sentences in the re-entry center and provides them the programs and tools necessary to transition from custody to the community. It is a voluntary program for male offenders who have two years or less left to serve. The program links offenders to a range of community-based rehabilitative services that assist with substance use disorders, mental health care, medical care, employment, education, housing, family reunification and social support.

Since 1977, 99 percent of all people who have left an adult institution, camp, or community-based program without permission have been apprehended.

