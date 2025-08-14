All4Cure & Exigent Research - New Partnership to Advance Multiple Myeloma Cancer Care & Accelerate Clinical Trials

Enabling faster clinical trial matching, deeper patient-provider collaboration, & streamlined research, aimed at improving outcomes for individuals with cancer.

“This agreement formalizes a shared mission — to make cutting-edge clinical trials available to patients where they live."” — Dr. C. Anthony Blau, Founder and CEO of All4Cure

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- All4Cure , which created and hosts a unique Collaborative Ecosystem for Oncology, and the Exigent Research Network, an association of independent community oncology practices that conduct clinical trials, announced that they have entered into a Master Services Agreement (MSA) to collaborate on advancing patient-centered cancer care and clinical research. The agreement unites All4Cure’s digital patient engagement platform with Exigent’s clinical trial expertise, creating a foundation for joint projects that connect patients, providers, and researchers. Together, these organizations enable faster clinical trial matching, deeper patient-provider collaboration, and streamlined research, all aimed at improving outcomes for individuals living with cancer. The initial focus of this collaboration is multiple myeloma, the second most common blood cancer in adults.“This agreement formalizes a shared mission — to make cutting-edge clinical trials available to patients where they live,” said Dr. C. Anthony Blau, Founder and CEO of All4Cure. “Exigent’s status as a premier network for conducting oncology clinical trials in community settings makes them an ideal partner. Together, we can bridge critical gaps between patients, their medical teams, and researchers, improving the lives of thousands of patients affected by multiple myeloma.”“Exigent is proud to collaborate with All4Cure to create a framework for precisely identifying patients eligible for specific myeloma clinical trials,” said Caroline Merillat, Vice President of Operations of Exigent Research. “By combining clinical site expertise with All4Cure’s digital patient platform, we’re building a stronger, faster path for patients accessing clinical trials.”About All4CureAll4Cure is a revolutionary digital health platform built to solve one of the biggest and costliest problems in precision oncology: the disconnect between patients, clinicians, and researchers. Created by Dr. Carl Anthony (Tony) Blau, a hematologist and researcher, All4Cure began as a bold vision to unite stakeholders and democratize access to clinical expertise and real-world data. Since its launch in 2017, it has grown into a best-in-class, patient-centered solution utilized by thousands throughout the United States. Today, All4Cure stands as a beacon for patients with multiple myeloma, a rare and incurable blood cancer affecting roughly 170,000 Americans. Despite advances in therapy, nearly every patient relapses, making therapeutic decisions increasingly urgent and complex. Countless patients spend weeks or months searching for expert second opinions and clinical trials. Too often, delays and fragmented care cost lives. All4Cure was created to solve this crisis. Its collaborative digital ecosystem empowers patients, supports clinicians, and accelerates research, making precision medicine a reality for every patient, regardless of geography or disease rarity. More on All4Cure: https://www.all4cure.com About Exigent ResearchExigent Research, based in Tacoma, WA, is a multi-site clinical trials research organization. The company specializes in clinical research across a range of medical disciplines, working with patients and researchers to advance medical knowledge and improve patient care. ONCare Alliance is a community oncology network with 26 practices and over 400 providers. Its mission is to empower independent practices, enhance community care, and foster innovation through a vast proprietary data engine and a network of exceptional oncological practices. ONCare is redefining excellence in cancer care, emphasizing agility, independence, and a comprehensive support system for clinical trials, advocacy, education, and training, all while maintaining a commitment to high-quality, accessible care for those affected by cancer. Founded in February 2024 with the merger of NCCA and QCCA, it is led by industry visionaries Dr. Sibel Blau, co-chair, president, and CEO of ONCare Alliance (former president and CEO of QCCA), and Dr. Barbara McAneny, co-chair and chief officer of advocacy and government affairs for the ONCare Alliance (former founder and board chair of NCCA). More About ONCare Alliance: https://www.oncarealliance.com Media Contacts:All4Cure: press@all4cure.comExigent Research: media@exigentresearch.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.