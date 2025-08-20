Audeant Wines Introduces Fall Release and Welcomes New Pinot Noir to the Line-Up

Andrew Riechers and Teal Walker

Audeant Wines of Willamette Valley Announces Fall Release of 2023 Vintage Wines Spanning Region, Barrel, and Site Expressions

We started this project to boldly showcase the quality and precision of select sites across the Willamette Valley.... with exceptionally talented farmers and a brilliantly gifted winemaker.” — Teal Walker, Proprietor

NEWBERG, OR, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Willamette Valley boutique winery, Audeant Wines, today announces the four wines selected for their Fall release, each showcasing an important Audeant philosophy for Willamette Valley elegance and purity. 2023 Audeant Pinot Noir ($60) is a celebration of regional expression, 2023 Seven Springs Chardonnay ($80) and 2023 Stardance Pinot Noir ($80) are single-vineyard studies, and 2023 Foothills Pinot Noir ($125) is a bespoke two-barrel selection.Teal Walker, Proprietor and CEO, started Audeant (pron. aw-DAY-ent) with native-Oregonian winemaker Andrew Riechers in 2016. For close to ten years, the brand’s success is a reflection of their shared vision for terroir driven wines from high elevation vineyards, and a long-term approach to organic farming and nurturing old vines. Audeant is a Latin verb meaning ‘may they dare, may they venture, may they risk’.“This sentiment perfectly sums up what we are trying to achieve at Audeant”, enthuses Teal Walker. “We started this project to boldly showcase the quality and precision of select sites across the Willamette Valley, to creatively blend and trial new ideas, and to work in harmony as partners with exceptionally talented farmers and a brilliantly gifted winemaker.”Located at 1,100 feet in elevation on Parrett Mountain, Audeant Wines champions the nuance and purity of some of Willamette Valley’s most compelling and coveted vineyard sites across Eola-Amity Hills, Yamhill-Carlton, Dundee Hills, and Tualatin Hills AVAs. Prized vineyard sourcing has included Nysa, Luminous Hills, Seven Springs, Cherry Grove, and Stardance as the newest offering. In the coming years, Audeant will also include wines from their estate property, Gatewood Vineyard.Seven wines comprise the Audeant wine portfolio today, each released annually in either Fall or Spring. Audeant Rosé of Pinot Noir ($50), Audeant Pinot Noir ($60), Foothills Pinot Noir ($125) and four single-vineyard wines, Seven Springs Chardonnay ($80), Stardance Pinot Noir ($80), Luminous Hills Pinot Noir ($75), and Nysa Pinot Noir ($90).The Audeant portfolio, and this Fall’s release, is spearheaded by Audeant Pinot Noir ($60), an assemblage of sites that Audeant sources from each vintage. It is the first wine blended and is the bellwether of the cellar. Winemaker Andrew Riechers explained, “We’ve assembled Audeant Pinot Noir first at the blending table since our inaugural vintage in 2016, it has always reflected terroir in a more macro sense than the single vineyard wines. It brings us high up, to a view of Willamette Valley Pinot Noir, curated through the lens of our site selection, the human terroir of those who farm and vinify it. It is an AVA wine, built with premier and grand cru level sites.”Audeant’s single-vineyard collection has a loyal following on the mailing list and narrows in on the singular expression of respective sites, each an expression of vintage, and naturally limited in production. Two of the four single-vineyard wines in the portfolio will be released this Fall.Seven Springs Vineyard was originally planted in 1983 on an east facing slope in the Eola-Amity Hills. Over the years it has produced some of Oregon’s most iconic wines in the deft hands of a great lineage of stewards, currently Sashi Moorman and Raj Parr of Evening Land. It is farmed biodynamically without irrigation by Jessica Cortell. Since the 2018 vintage, Audeant has worked with one half acre of Chardonnay planted on Jory soil to the Dijon 76 clone. The seven rows result in 2-3 barrels of Audeant Seven Springs Chardonnay ($80) each year.Stardance Vineyard was planted in 2003 on a mainly east facing slope in the Yamhill/Carlton AVA. Elevation range goes up to 550 ft ASL. Organic, non-irrigated and own rooted. Peavine soil and Pommard clones. “We are excited to introduce our Pinot Noir from this wonderful vineyard and welcome it into our portfolio”, noted Teal Walker. “The steep slope, elevation and clone set the stage, and we’ve been blown away by the intense lifted aromas, dark berry richness, and fresh acidity.” The inaugural Audeant Stardance Pinot Noir ($80) will be released in Fall. Stardance Vineyard is also a 50% component of the 2023 Foothills Pinot Noir.Throughout élevage on occasion there are one or two single-vineyard barrels of Pinot Noir that stand out as uniquely expressive, impossible to ignore. Audeant Foothills Pinot Noir ($125) is the special bottling of such barrels, blended under the deft touch of winemaker Richers. Produced in only three vintages, the inaugural 2021 was a blend of one barrel each of Luminous Hills and Cherry Grove, the 2022 featured Luminous Hills and Cortell-Rose Vineyard, and the upcoming 2023 release includes Luminous Hills and new to the portfolio, Stardance Vineyards.Audeant follows a biannual release schedule, each Fall and Spring, and invites interested customers to join the mailing list for access to the releases. The wines are sold on allocation to members of their mailing list with selected wines accessible via the website, pending availability.

