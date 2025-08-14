Minister Barbara Creecy and Deputy Minister Mkhuleko Hlengwa condemns senseless killing of e-hailing driver

The Minister of Transport, Ms. Barbara Creecy, and the Deputy Minister Mr. Mkhuleko Hlengwa, strongly condemns the acts of violence and criminality that resulted in the tragic death of an e-hailing driver at Maponya Mall in Soweto on Wednesday, 12 August 2025.

They also expressed their message of condolences to the bereaved family who lost their loved one. Further indicated that such criminal behavior has no place in the public transport sector, and that those responsible must face the full might of the law.

Collaboration Between Government and Taxi Industry The National Department of Transport is addressing the entirety of the challenges affecting the public transport system.

Central to the issues addressed is the persistent violence across the system. In a meeting held on 25 April 2025, Minister Creecy and the Taxi industry leadership unanimously denounced violence in the industry.

The meeting also agreed on a formation of a task team between the National and Gauteng Provincial Departments of Transport to fast track the process of digitization of the issuing of operating licences to resolve route encroachments in the taxi industry, which is the main cause of taxi violence. The taxi industry leadership was also requested to reflect on this matter and make tangible proposals to government on the way forward.

The National Department of Transport is also currently implementing the National Land Transport Information System, which will among other things, ensure that the operating licences are linked to the eNATIS to eliminate the unlawful usage of one operating licence for more than one taxi vehicle.

Regulation of eHailing Services Meanwhile, the National Land Transport Amendment Act and the Transport Appeal Tribunal Amendment Act were signed into law by the President on the 11 June 2024.

The regulations have been approved, now awaiting the second official language translation for gazetting and implementation of the Amendment Act. This will usher in a new era in the regulation of the ehailing services.

