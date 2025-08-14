Steroid Induced Glaucoma Market Set to Surge Global Value to Reach USD 2.1 Billion by 2035

Steroid Induced Glaucoma Market

NEW YORK, DE, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Steroid Induced Glaucoma Market, a specialized but steadily expanding niche within ophthalmology, is projected to grow from USD 1.2 billion in 2025 to USD 2.1 billion by 2035, reflecting a robust CAGR of 6.1%. This upward trajectory is driven by growing global awareness of the condition, advancements in drug development, and increasing adoption of proactive eye care practices.

Within the broader ophthalmology market, steroid-induced glaucoma accounts for only 2–4%, yet it plays a critical role in targeted patient care—particularly for individuals using corticosteroids for inflammatory and post-surgical recovery. Industry leaders are seizing the opportunity to serve this high-need patient group by innovating treatments that improve efficacy, minimize side effects, and enhance patient adherence.

Dr. Rebecca Chen, MD, underscores the urgency of timely intervention: “Elevated eye pressure does not always lead to steroid-induced glaucoma if it is diagnosed and treated in time.” Her statement reflects the industry’s shared mission—protecting vision through earlier detection and advanced therapies.

Drug Treatments Take the Lead in Market Share

In 2025, drug treatments are expected to capture 68.7% of the industry’s total share, dominating as the preferred approach for managing intraocular pressure (IOP) and preventing optic nerve damage. Pharmaceutical giants such as Allergan and Novartis are driving this dominance through continuous R&D investment in prostaglandin analogs, beta-blockers, and carbonic anhydrase inhibitors.

The rise in steroid-induced glaucoma cases is closely tied to the global increase in corticosteroid use for chronic conditions like asthma, arthritis, and autoimmune diseases. As these conditions become more prevalent, manufacturers who can deliver safer, more effective drugs will gain a decisive competitive advantage.

Steroid Use and Treatment Innovation

Topical ocular steroids—projected to hold 70% of the steroid-type segment share in 2025—are essential for treating inflammation and swelling in eye care. However, they remain a double-edged sword, as their IOP-raising side effects can trigger glaucoma in susceptible patients. Common prescriptions such as prednisolone and dexamethasone will remain widely used, but the focus is shifting toward formulations and delivery systems designed to reduce the risk of glaucoma without compromising anti-inflammatory benefits.

This innovation race presents a unique growth avenue for manufacturers investing in targeted formulations and sustained-release delivery methods. Companies advancing in this space are not only mitigating adverse effects but also building brand trust in a cautious prescribing environment.

Hospitals as Central Hubs for Market Demand

Hospitals are expected to lead sales channels with 46.3% market share in 2025, solidifying their position as the primary centers for diagnosis, treatment, and surgical intervention. These facilities play a crucial role in managing complex glaucoma cases and ensuring patient adherence to long-term care plans.

For manufacturers, hospitals represent both a distribution priority and a feedback loop for product performance in real-world clinical settings. Partnering with hospital networks, offering training for ophthalmologists, and providing patient education materials will be key to sustained market penetration.

Global Growth Hotspots and Market Dynamics

While OECD nations show steady growth, the industry’s most dynamic expansion will occur in emerging markets—particularly India and China. India is set to lead with a 9.1% CAGR, driven by rapid healthcare infrastructure growth and heightened public awareness of eye health. China follows closely with an 8.2% CAGR, supported by government-led eye care initiatives and an expanding middle class with access to advanced treatments.

Germany and the United States remain important markets, with strong healthcare systems and ongoing adoption of new glaucoma therapies. Japan, while growing more slowly at 3.8%, continues to focus on personalized treatment strategies for its aging population.

The combination of increased diagnosis rates, innovation in delivery technologies, and emerging market adoption is expected to redefine the competitive landscape over the next decade.

Competitive Landscape and Strategic Moves

Dominant industry players such as Novartis AG, AbbVie Inc., and Bausch & Lomb, Inc. lead with extensive product portfolios, advanced R&D capabilities, and broad distribution networks. Key players including Pfizer, Thea Pharma Inc., and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries are delivering specialized formulations that cater to both global and regional needs.

Emerging innovators like Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. and Glaukos are differentiating themselves through novel drug delivery systems, such as biodegradable implants that provide sustained IOP control without frequent dosing. Glaukos’s FDA-approved iDose® TR implant, for example, promises long-term treatment adherence and reduced patient burden.

Recent partnerships, including AbbVie’s collaboration with Ripple Therapeutics to develop RTC-620—a fully biodegradable sustained-release implant—signal the industry’s commitment to next-generation solutions. These strategic alliances will help manufacturers address current limitations in treatment effectiveness and patient compliance.

Manufacturer Opportunities for the Next Decade

The projected 6.1% CAGR through 2035 offers a clear message to manufacturers: the combination of early diagnosis, advanced drug delivery, and emerging market penetration will determine market leadership.

Success will depend on the ability to:

Deliver treatment options that effectively manage steroid-induced IOP elevation without compromising the patient’s primary condition treatment.

Innovate sustained-release and precision delivery technologies that enhance adherence.

Align with hospitals and healthcare providers to increase early detection rates.

Build trust in high-growth markets through affordability, accessibility, and targeted education campaigns.

Manufacturers who strategically position themselves now—leveraging R&D, forging clinical partnerships, and securing footholds in Asia-Pacific—stand to capture significant value as awareness and diagnosis rates climb.

The Steroid Induced Glaucoma Market is no longer an overlooked niche; it is an emerging battleground where innovation meets urgent patient need. As prevalence rises, the demand for better, safer, and longer-lasting treatments will intensify, rewarding those who act decisively in this pivotal growth phase.

