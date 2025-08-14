Power Electronics for Electric Vehicle Market to Witness Comprehensive Growth by 2026 | Denso Corporation, Robert Bosch

Power Electronics for Electric Vehicle Market - The on-board charger segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The power electronics for electric vehicle market size was valued at $2.59 billion in 2018, and is projected to reach $30.01 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 35.5% from 2019 to 2026. ” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published an exclusive report, titled, " Power Electronics for Electric Vehicle Market " By Application (Inverter, Converter, and On-board Charger) and End Use (Automotive, Railways, Marine, and Electrically Powered Airborne Vehicles): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026".The power electronics for electric vehicle market size was valued at $2.59 billion in 2018, and is projected to reach $30.01 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 35.5% from 2019 to 2026.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 & 𝐓𝐎𝐂 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/3110 Power electronics is an engineering study of converting electrical power from one form to another. The world-wide average rate of 12 billion kilowatts every hour of every day of every year, more than 80% of the power generated, is being reprocessed or recycled through some form of power electronic systems. The growth of power electronics for electric vehicle market size is driven by several factors such as extensive demand for energy-efficient battery-powered devices and stringent emission regulations to reduce vehicle weight and emission.The power electronics for electric vehicle market report offers a detailed analysis of prime factors that impact the market growth such as key market players, current market developments, and pivotal trends. The report includes an in-depth study of key determinants of the global market including drivers, challenges, restraints, and upcoming opportunities.The power electronics for electric vehicle market report encompasses driving factors of the market coupled with prime obstacles and restraining factors that hamper the market growth. The report helps existing manufacturers and entry-level companies devise strategies to battle challenges and leverage lucrative opportunities to gain a foothold in the global market.Key Market Players:The power electronics for electric vehicle market size report offers an in-depth analysis of the 10 prime market players that are active in the market. Moreover, it provides their thorough financial analysis, business strategies, SWOT profile, business overview, and recently launched products & services. In addition, the report offers recent market developments such as market expansion, mergers & acquisitions, and partnerships & collaborations. The prime market players studied in the report are Continental AG, Hitachi Automotive Systems, Ltd., Delphi Technologies, Valeo, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Denso Corporation, Infineon Technologies, Robert Bosch GmbH, Hella, Panasonic Corporation, Tesla Inc., Toyota Industries Corporation, and Hangzhou Tiecheng Information Technology..Segmentation Analysis:The power electronics for electric vehicle market is segmented on the basis of application, end use, and region. The report offers an in-depth study of every segment, which helps market players and stakeholders to understand the fastest growing segments and highest grossing segments in the market.Surge in demand for energy-efficient battery-powered devices, stringent emission regulations to reduce vehicle weight and emission, and government initiatives to balance environmental pollution and vehicle emission are expected to drive the growth of the power electronics for electric vehicle industry. However, high cost of vehicle and complexity in designing and integrating advance power electronic components in electric vehicles hinder the power electronics for electric vehicle market growth.The power electronics for electric vehicle market is analyzed across the globe and highlight several factors that affect the performance of the market across the various region including North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa).The power electronics for electric vehicle market report provides thorough information about prime end-users and annual forecast during the period from 2022 to 2030. Moreover, it offers revenue forecast for every year coupled with sales growth of the market. The forecasts are provided by skilled analysts in the market and after an in-depth analysis of the geography of the market. These forecasts are essential for gaining insight into the future prospects of the power electronics for electric vehicle industry.The Report will help the Readers:- Figure out the market dynamics altogether.- Inspect and scrutinize the competitive scenario and the future power electronics for electric vehicle market landscape with the help of different strictures including Porter's five forces.- Understand the impact of different government regulations throughout the global health crisis and evaluate the power electronics for electric vehicle market condition in the tough time.- Consider the portfolios of the protruding players functional in the market in consort with the thorough study of their products/services.- Have a compact idea of the highest revenue generating segment.The research operandi of the global power electronics for electric vehicle market includes significant primary as well as secondary research. When the primary methodology encompasses widespread discussion with a plethora of valued participants, the secondary research involves a substantial amount of product/service descriptions. Furthermore, several government sites, industry bulletins, and press releases have also been properly examined to bring forth high-value industry insights.𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/3110 COVID-19 Impact Analysis:The COVID-19 pandemic hit almost all sectors across the globe. The government restrictions and guidelines issued by World Health Organization (WHO) have temporarily suspended the manufacturing facilities. In addition, the prolonged lockdown across several countries led to disruption of the supply chain and increased raw material prices. Such factors affected the global power electronics for electric vehicle market growth . The report offers an in-depth analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on the market.The Report Offers:• Evaluation of market share for regional and country-level segments.• Market analysis of top industry players.• Strategic recommendations for new entrants.• All mentioned segments, and regional market forecasts for the next 10 years.• Market Trends (Drivers, Difficulties, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities and Recommendations)• Strategic recommendations in the main business segment of the market forecast.• Competitive landscaping of major general trends.• Company profiling with detailed strategy, financial and recent developments.• Latest technological progress mapping supply chain trends.Report Overview : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/3110 The market study further promotes a sustainable market scenario on the basis of key product offerings. The market study further promotes a sustainable market scenario on the basis of key product offerings. On the other hand, Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network. The report provides an explicit global power electronics for electric vehicle market breakdown and exemplifies how the opposition will take shape in the new few years to come. Rendering the top ten industry players functional in the market, the study emphasizes on the policies & approaches integrated by them to retain their foothold in the industry.

