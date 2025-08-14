ECB and Frankfurt Radio Symphony to hold Europa Open Air concert on 21 August 2025

14 August 2025

Europa Open Air concert in Frankfurt celebrates Europe’s diversity

Popular and classical pieces performed by the Frankfurt Radio Symphony

Opening act Frankfurt Radio Big Band featuring Wolfgang Haffner and Shantel

ECB stand and interactive quiz

On Thursday, 21 August 2025 the European Central Bank (ECB), together with broadcaster Hessischer Rundfunk (hr), will once again host the Europa Open Air concert at Weseler Werft in Frankfurt. With “Celebrating Europe” as the theme, the free, open air concert will entertain the audience with a rich and diverse blend of Europe’s finest music, including modern and classical sounds.

“Music, like Europe, connects us all,” said Christine Lagarde, President of the European Central Bank. “It knows no borders, speaks every language, and reminds us of how much richer we are for sharing our different cultures, backgrounds and perspectives.”

The programme will feature a mix of classical masterpieces and modern rhythms. Conducted by Alain Altinoglu, the Frankfurt Radio Symphony will play some popular classics by Richard Strauss, Felix Mendelssohn, Francis Poulenc, Aram Khachaturian, Franz Liszt and Gustav Holst. Before that, the Frankfurt Radio Big Band will open the event with help from special guests Shantel and drummer Wolfgang Haffner.

Concertgoers will be able to find out more about the ECB and participate in a Europa Open Air quiz. The winners will win a guided tour of the ECB’s main building.

As in previous years, admission is free. The gates at Weseler Werft, with four different entry points, will open at 16:00. For safety reasons, there will be no more access once 10,000 visitors have been admitted. The concert will be broadcast live online and on German television and radio. Further information can be found on the ECB website.

For media queries, please contact Stefan Ruhkamp, tel.: +49 69 1344 5057.