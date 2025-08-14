Stocktake Online Launches AI Invoice Scanning, Reinforcing Leadership in Hospitality Stock Control

StockTake Online’s new AI-powered invoice scanning feature enables hospitality businesses to automate invoice processing, improve stock accuracy, and reduce operational costs.

LONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, August 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Stocktake Online, a trusted provider of hospitality stock control software for restaurants, hotels, pubs, cloud kitchens, and caterers across the UK, Europe, and GCC, has launched its new AI-powered invoice scanning feature. This development is designed to help hospitality teams cut costs, save time, and maintain real-time accuracy in stock management.Tackling an Industry-Wide Challenge:Manual invoice entry has long been a pain point for hospitality operators. In an industry where profit margins are under constant pressure, inefficient back-office processes can erode profitability.The new Stocktake Online feature uses machine learning in hospitality operations to automatically extract key data from uploaded invoices such as line items, quantities, prices, and suppliers whether uploaded via mobile or desktop. This information is then synced directly into stock records, supporting real-time inventory tracking and reducing administrative workload.Key Benefits of AI Invoice Scanning :The feature enables faster processing by allowing users to upload images or scans from any device, with automated data capture that extracts invoice details such as items, quantities, and prices with high accuracy. A built-in confidence scoring system flags low-confidence scans for review, while multi-site oversight capabilities consolidate data across multiple venues. Additionally, the tool supports compliance by facilitating allergen tracking and cost audits, ensuring both operational efficiency and regulatory adherence.This launch is part of Stocktake Online’s mission to offer end-to-end food and beverage inventory software that tackles the sector’s operational and financial challenges. The platform delivers a full suite of services, including waste and variance reporting to identify and address losses, menu and recipe costing for precise pricing strategies, automated purchase order creation to streamline procurement, and supplier management with seamless restaurant ordering system integration. Operators can explore pricing plans tailored to both single-site independents and multi-location groups, or request a free demo to experience the system in action.Expanding Global Reach:While firmly established as a market leader in the UK and Ireland, Stocktake Online is also expanding into GCC markets, supporting cloud kitchen inventory management in Riyadh, Dubai, and Doha. The platform’s adaptability makes it a strong choice for operators worldwide, from boutique hotels to large-scale catering companies in Canada, New Zealand, and beyond.“Our customers operate in one of the most competitive and fast-moving industries in the world,” said a Stocktake Online spokesperson. “This new feature reflects our commitment to delivering tools that simplify processes, improve accuracy, and enable better decision-making. Whether in London, Dubai, or Toronto, the challenges are similar and our platform is built to solve them.”About Stocktake OnlineStocktake Online is a Leading cloud-based restaurant inventory management software platform tailored for the hospitality industry. With over a decade of experience and a 4.7+ star rating, it helps venues optimise ordering, control costs, and gain accurate real-time visibility across single or multiple sites.The platform offers features such as inventory tracking, menu costing, integrations with major POS and supplier systems, and robust reporting. Trusted by thousands of hospitality businesses across the UK, Europe, GCC, and beyond, Stocktake Online continues to innovate with automation, AI, and data-driven insights.Media Contact:Stocktake Online14A Sydenham Rd, Croydon CR0 2EE, United KingdomPhone: +44 20 3696 1150Email: info@stocktake-online.comWebsite: www.stocktake-online.com

