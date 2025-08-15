Aerospace Valves Market to Grow at 5.7% CAGR from 2025-2029

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Aerospace Valves Market Size And Growth?

There has been substantial growth in the aerospace valves market over the recent years. The market, which was valued at $12.72 billion in 2024, is expected to rise to $13.47 billion in 2025, boasting a compound annual growth rate of 5.9%. This growth during the historic period is a result of factors including the expansion of the aerospace industry, higher frequency of air travel, strict safety regulations, augmented space exploration and satellite launch activities, and a surge in demand for fuel-efficient aircraft.

The market size for aerospace valves is projected to enjoy significant expansion in the coming years, increasing to a value of $16.82 billion by 2029 at a compounded annual growth rate of 5.7%. Factors contributing to growth within the forecast period include a renewed emphasis on compact and lightweight valve designs, increased use of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) and drones, the implementation of intelligent, connected valve technology for real-time monitoring, the enlarging commercial space industry, heightened demand for butterfly valves in a variety of applications, and the rising demand for forced induction devices. Future trends anticipated within the forecast timeline comprise the creation of sustainable, eco-friendly valve materials, the incorporation of 3D printing technology, a focus on predictive maintenance capabilities, partnerships between aerospace companies and valve manufacturers, and the growing utilization of advanced coatings to enhance durability and performance.

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Aerospace Valves Market?

An uptick in the worldwide commercial aircraft fleet is projected to stimulate the aerospace valves market. An increased influx of air passengers has notably escalated the procurement of commercial airplanes globally. Aerospace transport firms' rising acquisition of new planes worldwide is poised to enhance the demand for aerospace valves, given their critical role in most key infrastructure within the airplane. For instance, Airbus SE, based in the Netherlands and offering services linked to aeronautics, defense, and space, plans to supply about 770 commercial planes in 2024, based on a June 2024 update. However, the target to manufacture 75 A320 Family aircraft monthly has been postponed until 2027 due to issues with the supply chain. Consequently, the global commercial aircraft fleet's growth is anticipated to fuel the demand for the aerospace valves market in the forecast duration.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Aerospace Valves Market?

Major players in the Aerospace Valves include:

• Safran SA

• Parker Hannifin Corporation

• Meggitt plc

• Crissair Inc.

• Sitec Aerospace GmbH

• Eaton Corporation plc

• Woodward Inc.

• Triumph Group Inc.

• Moog Inc.

• Liebherr-Aerospace Lindenberg GmbH

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Aerospace Valves Market?

The rising trend of additive manufacturing is gaining traction in the aerospace valves market. 3D printing, a form of additive manufacturing, fabricates a tangible object from a digital blueprint. This manufacturing technique consists of depositing layers of liquid, powdered plastic, or other materials based on the inputs from digital design software. Companies in the aerospace valves industry are progressively employing 3D printing technologies for the creation of unibody and fuselage design and production. For example, Honeywell International Inc., a conglomerate corporation from the US, debuted a bleed pressure regulating valve in July, manufactured through a 3D printing process, earmarked for installation in military trainer aircraft.

How Is The Aerospace Valves Market Segmented?

The aerospace valves market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Butterfly Valves, Rotary Valves, Solenoid Valves, Flapper-nozzle Valves, Poppet Valves, Gate Valves, Ball Valves, Other Types

2) By Material: Stainless Steel, Titanium, Aluminum, Other Materials

3) By Application: Fuel System, Hydraulic System, Environmental Control System, Pneumatic System, Lubrication System, Water & Wastewater System

4) By End Use: OEM, After market

Subsegments:

1) By Butterfly Valves: Wafer Butterfly Valves, Lug Butterfly Valves, Triple Offset Butterfly Valves

2) By Rotary Valves: Quarter-Turn Rotary Valves, Multi-Turn Rotary Valves

3) By Solenoid Valves: Direct-Acting Solenoid Valves, Pilot-Operated Solenoid Valves

4) By Flapper-Nozzle Valves: Pressure-Operated Flapper Valves, Flow-Control Flapper Valves

5) By Poppet Valves: Spring-Loaded Poppet Valves, Pneumatically Actuated Poppet Valves

6) By Gate Valves: Rising Stem Gate Valves, Non-Rising Stem Gate Valves

7) By Ball Valves: Trunnion Ball Valves, Floating Ball Valves

8) By Other Types: Check Valves, Pressure Relief Valves, Diaphragm Valves

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Aerospace Valves Market?

In 2024, North America held the leading position in the aerospace valves market. During the forecast period, the region projected to experience the most rapid growth is Asia-Pacific. The report detailing the aerospace valves market encompasses the following regions: North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

