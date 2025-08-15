Abrasives Market Expanding With $67.77 Billion at 7.9% CAGR by 2029

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Forecast For The Abrasives Market From 2024 To 2029?

The size of the abrasives market has been seeing substantial growth in the past years. Projections suggest a rise from $46.55 billion in 2024 to $50.05 billion in 2025, corresponding to a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5%. Factors contributing to the growth during the historical period include expansion of construction and infrastructure, urbanization growth, increased industrial activities, rising disposable income, and a surging demand for sustainable and environmentally friendly materials.

The market for abrasives is projected to experience robust growth in the upcoming years, increasing to $67.77 billion by 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9%. This growth throughout the forecast period can be traced back to a surge in the demand for abrasives in heavy-duty usage, an increasing need in the aviation industry, a burgeoning demand for coated abrasives within the electronics sector, a heightened emphasis on safety and ergonomic designs in abrasive equipment, and the growing implementation of green building guidelines. Some significant trends expected in the forecast period encompass advancements in abrasive technology, a focus on sustainability, commoditisation and specialisation, abrasive industry digitalisation, and the utilisation in 3D printing applications.

What Are The Core Growth Drivers Shaping The Future Of The Abrasives Market?

The surge in the electric vehicle (EV) sector is predicted to catalyze the expansion of the abrasives industry. An electric car is powered by an electric motor and recharged at specialized electric points instead of utilizing internal combustion. This surge is tied together with a pressing demand to equip the immense global road network with electric vehicle charging points, given the rapid increasing popularity of electric cars that looks set to continue into the foreseeable future. Therefore, the requisite for stainless steel (and corresponding abrasives for its finishing) to cater for the many EV charging points is likely to witness prolonged growth. Almost every use of stainless steel requires at least one abrasive procedure for finishing before being practically applied in the actual world. Every stainless-steel welding, necessitates a certain level of grinding and polishing. For example, in April 2024, as per the International Energy Agency, a France-rooted intergovernmental organization, almost 14 million electric cars were purchased globally in 2023, a growth of 35% since 2022. Around 18% of all new car sales in 2023 were electric vehicles, up from 14% in 2022 and just 2% in 2018. The aggregate count of electric cars on the streets had hit 40 million by end-2023. Hence, the burgeoning electric vehicle sector is positively impacting the abrasive market's development.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Abrasives Market?

Major players in the Abrasives include:

• Robert Bosch GmbH

• Minnesota Mining and Manufacturing Company

• Saint-Gobain Abrasives Inc.

• Fujimi Incorporated

• Henkel AG & CO. KGAA

• Tyrolit India Tool Pvt. Ltd.

• Asahi Diamond Industrial Co. Ltd.

• Deerfos Co. Ltd.

• Carborundum Universal Limited

• Nippon Resibon Corporation

What Are The Top Trends In The Abrasives Industry?

Major businesses in the abrasives industry are implementing strategies based on partnerships to progress their market position. Strategic partnerships are a strategy whereby firms utilize each other's strengths and resources in order to secure shared benefits and triumphs. For example, Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S. A., a company from France that is engaged in producing various construction materials and high-performance elements, entered into a strategic partnership with Dedeco International Inc, an American specialty abrasives manufacturer, in October 2023. Through this alliance, Saint-Gobain Abrasives intends to distribute Dedeco's Sunburst line of thermoplastic-bonded abrasives, including brushes and discs with radial bristles used for polishing, deburring, cleaning, and finishing metals and other materials. The purpose of this synergy is to broaden Saint-Gobain Abrasives' range of products offered to clients in North America.

Comparative Analysis Of Leading Abrasives Market Segments

The abrasives market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Raw Material: Natural, Synthetic

2) By Type: Bonded Abrasives, Coated Abrasives, Super Precision Abrasives, Super Construction Abrasives

3) By Form: Block Form, Powdered Form

4) By Application: Grinding, Cutting, Polishing, Drilling, Finishing, Other Applications

5) By End User: Automotive, Machinery, Aerospace, Electrical & Electronics, Construction, Furniture

Subsegments:

1) By Bonded Abrasives: Grinding Wheels, Mounted Points, Abrasive Bricks, Bonded Abrasive Discs

2) By Coated Abrasives: Sanding Discs, Abrasive Belts, Sheets And Rolls, Flap Discs

3) By Super Precision Abrasives: Diamond Abrasives, CBN (Cubic Boron Nitride) Abrasives, High-Performance Grinding Tools

4) By Super Construction Abrasives: Cutting Tools, Specialty Abrasives For Construction Applications, Heavy-Duty Grinding Wheels

Which Regions Are Dominating The Abrasives Market Landscape?

In 2024, the abrasives market was ruled by the Asia-Pacific region, which is also predicted to experience the most rapid growth in the forthcoming period. The report on the abrasives market includes regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

