Animal Based Protein Supplements Market - Opportunities, Share, Growth and Competitive Analysis and Forecast 2029

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Forecast For The Animal Based Protein Supplements Market From 2024 To 2029?

The market for animal-based protein supplements has experienced robust growth in recent years. Its size is set to increase from $30.78 billion in 2024 to $33.56 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1%. The historic growth can be linked to a heightened awareness of health, changes in dietary habits, and trends in sports and fitness.

Anticipations indicate a swift escalation in the market size of animal-based protein supplements in the coming years, reaching a staggering $51.83 billion in 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.5%. This forecasted growth is driven by factors such as rising population and income levels, changes in the retail sector, environmental considerations, sustainability issues, as well as regulatory support and standards. The forecast period also expects prevailing trends, like product innovation, plant-based synergy, progress in technology, movement towards clean labels, personalization and customization, digital marketing, functionally enhanced and fortified formulations, and innovation in packaging.

What Are The Core Growth Drivers Shaping The Future Of The Animal Based Protein Supplements Market?

The rise in health-conscious consumers is projected to propel the growth of the animal-based protein supplements market. The trend of individuals paying increased attention to their health and nutrition has heightened worldwide in recent years. This higher awareness has sparked a desire in many to ensure they meet their daily protein intake, important for essential body functions. As a result, they're turning to animal-based protein supplements, contributing to a surge in demand for these products. For instance, Avendus Capital, an India-based financial services firm, reported in March 2022 that the number of health-focused consumers is estimated to rise from 108 million in 2020 to 176 million in 2026. Additionally, post-pandemic, 70% of Indians expressed a commitment to changing their diet to enhance their overall well-being. Hence, the swell in health-focused consumers is boosting the demand for animal-based protein supplements.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Animal Based Protein Supplements Market?

Major players in the Animal Based Protein Supplements include:

• Glanbia plc

• Abbott Laboratories

• CytoSport Inc.

• MusclePharm Corporation

• Iovate Health Sciences International Inc.

• AMCO Proteins

• WOODBOLT DISTRIBUTION LLC

• Quest Nutrition

• NOW Foods

• Transparent Labs

What Are The Top Trends In The Animal Based Protein Supplements Industry?

The emergence of product innovations has become a major trend in the animal-based protein supplements market. Several leading companies in this market are concentrating on the development of novel technological solutions to solidify their market standing. To illustrate, Unico Nutrition, a Canada-based company specializing in nutritional supplements and health products, teamed up with Perfect Day, a US-based manufacturer of animal-free milk substitutes and proteins, in July 2023. The collaboration led to the introduction of APOLLO II, a first-of-its-kind hybrid protein powder. This unique product, an outcome of intense collaborative innovation and inventive problem-solving, combines sustainably produced whey from fermentation with protein from grass-fed animals. This results in a more ecologically responsible formula that boosts performance.

Comparative Analysis Of Leading Animal Based Protein Supplements Market Segments

The animal based protein supplements market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product: Protein Powder, Protein Bars, Ready-To-Drink, Other Products

2) By Raw Materials: Whey, Casein, Egg, Fish, Other Raw Materials

3) By Application: Pharmaceuticals and Nutraceuticals, Food and Beverages, Infant Formulations, Cosmetics and Personal Care, Animal Feed, And Dietary Supplements

4) By Distribution Channel: Super markets And Hyper markets, Online Stores, Chemists or Drugstores, Specialty Stores, Other Distribution Channels

Subsegments:

1) By Protein Powder: Whey Protein Powder, Casein Protein Powder, Egg Protein Powder, Hydrolyzed Protein Powder

2) By Protein Bars: Whey Protein Bars, Meal Replacement Bars, Low-Sugar Protein Bars, High-Protein Snack Bars

3) By Ready-To-Drink: Protein Shakes, Protein Smoothies, Nutritional Drinks

4) By Other Products: Protein Snacks, Protein-Enriched Foods, Functional Beverages

Which Regions Are Dominating The Animal Based Protein Supplements Market Landscape?

In 2024, North America was the leading region for sales of animal-based protein supplements. The region expected to witness rapid growth in the forecast period is Asia-Pacific. The market report for animal-based protein supplements encompasses regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

