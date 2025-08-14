Mineral Insulated Cables Market to See Strong Growth Driven by Safety Regulations and Infrastructure Investments

Mineral Insulated Cables EIN

Mineral insulated cables market expands as fire safety codes, infrastructure upgrades, and energy projects fuel global demand.

Rising investments in fire-rated infrastructure and high-temperature applications are set to keep mineral insulated cables in strong demand globally.” — opines Nikhil Kaitwade, Associate Vice President at FMI

NEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global mineral insulated (MI) cables market is projected to grow from USD 1.8 billion in 2025 to USD 3.4 billion by 2035, achieving a CAGR of 6.6%. This growth trajectory is fueled by stricter fire-safety standards, large-scale infrastructure upgrades, and escalating demand from high-temperature and mission-critical applications.

Between 2020 and 2024, adoption was heavily influenced by regulatory mandates in industrial facilities. In 2023, over 41% of new oil & gas processing units in the Middle East incorporated MI wiring for zone-1 and zone-2 classified areas, while installations in UK rail tunnels surged by 12.5% year-on-year due to compliance retrofits. By 2025, over half of global MI cable demand will stem from fire-critical uses across energy, transportation, and heavy manufacturing.

In the broader USD 200 billion industrial cables industry, MI cables represent a niche but essential 2–3%, valued for unmatched fire resistance and longevity. Their share within the USD 10 billion fire-resistant cables market stands at 12–15%, and they hold significant presence in power transmission, oil & gas, and building safety wiring segments.

Key Segment Insights

- Magnesium Oxide (MgO) Insulation – Expected to command 66% market share by 2025, MgO offers non-combustibility, superior thermal stability, and exceptional dielectric strength, making it indispensable in nuclear plants, tunnels, and airports.

- Copper Sheath Material – Forecast to capture 48% market share, copper sheathing is preferred for its conductivity, corrosion resistance, and mechanical flexibility in power distribution and metro projects.

- High-Temperature Range (up to 1000°C) – Set to account for 44% share, these cables are crucial in refractory environments, emergency circuits, and furnace wiring.

- Multi-Core Configurations – Anticipated to hold 32% share, multi-core designs enable efficient installations in airports, refineries, and smart buildings.

- Tunnels – Remaining a high-priority end-use segment at 21% share, driven by metro expansion, safety compliance, and urban infrastructure upgrades.

Market Drivers

Fire-rated infrastructure projects have accelerated MI cable deployment, with installations rising 38% year-on-year. Municipal transport systems in Europe and Asia-Pacific lead adoption, while the oil & gas sector has shifted to corrosion-proof MI variants, improving service life and reducing failures in harsh environments.

Global investments exceeding USD 300 billion in grid modernization and clean energy are further boosting demand. Europe continues to mandate EN 60702-compliant MI cables in critical infrastructure, while India and Southeast Asia show rapid adoption potential in commercial construction.

Regional Highlights

- India – Leads with a projected 7.5% CAGR, driven by metro rail expansion, smart grids, and fire safety upgrades in high-density urban zones.

- China – Growing at 6.8% CAGR, supported by retrofitting programs, metro projects, and strict fire code enforcement.

- Germany – Matches China’s growth rate, with increased use in offshore wind farms, renewable projects, and public transport.

- UK – Expanding at 6.3% CAGR, fueled by healthcare, education, and rail infrastructure upgrades.

- US – Growing at 5.4% CAGR, adoption is supported by energy resilience programs, EV charging infrastructure, and grid-hardening initiatives.

Request Mineral Insulated Cables Market Draft Report- https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-22450

For more on their methodology and market coverage, visit- https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/about-us

Competitive Landscape

The market remains moderately consolidated, led by vertically integrated manufacturers.

- nVent – Holds over 18% market share with Raychem-branded MI cables.

-Thermon – Strong presence in process heating applications.

- Tempsens Instruments – Rapid growth in Asia and the Middle East.

- Okazaki Manufacturing & Yamari Industries – Key suppliers to nuclear and aerospace sectors.

- MI Cable Technologies Inc. & KME Germany GmbH – Specialists in corrosion-resistant and offshore cable systems.

In April 2024, Prysmian Group completed the USD 4.2 billion acquisition of Encore Wire, strengthening its North American footprint and expanding its MI cable portfolio to meet growing demand in construction and energy sectors.

With safety, durability, and compliance at the forefront, mineral insulated cables are set to remain an integral component of mission-critical infrastructure worldwide through 2035.

Explore Related Insights

Gaskets and Seals Market- https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/gaskets-and-seals-market

Oil & Gas Terminal Automation Market- https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/global-oil-gas-terminal-automation-market

Gasoline Generator Market- https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/gasoline-generator-market

Synchronous Condenser Market- https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/synchronous-condensers-market

Heat Recovery Steam Generator Market- https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/heat-recovery-steam-generator-market

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai and has delivery centers in the United Kingdom, the United States, and India. FMI's latest market research reports and industry analysis helps businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Join us as we commemorate 10 years of delivering trusted market insights. Reflecting on a decade of achievements, we continue to lead with integrity, innovation, and expertise.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-347-918-3531

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.